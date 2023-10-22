ODI World Cup 2023: From Bengaluru to Wellington - Rachin Ravindra's family tree and cricketing journey

Delve into the background of Rachin Ravindra, his family, connection with Premila Morar and cricket journey.

Rachin Ravindra, the rising star in New Zealand cricket, embarked on his international cricket journey in September 2021 when he made his debut for the New Zealand national cricket team. Born in Wellington, New Zealand, Rachin Ravindra comes from a family with Indian heritage. His father, Ravi Krishnamurthy, is a software architect who, in his earlier days, actively participated in club-level cricket in Bangalore, his hometown, before eventually settling in New Zealand.

Notably, Rachin Ravindra is the grandson of Dr. T.A Balakrishna Adiga, a distinguished biology professor celebrated for his teaching contributions at Vijaya College in Bangalore and BASE in Basavanagudi.

In his personal life, Rachin Ravindra is in a relationship with Premila Morar, a talented fashion designer residing in Auckland, Wellington. As per her Instagram profile, Premila is currently 22 years old.

Rachin Ravindra and Premila Morar have been a couple for over three years now. Recently, they commemorated their three-year relationship milestone with a shared picture on social media. The couple actively shares their moments together on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into their lives.

