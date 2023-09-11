Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand announce squad for mega event; a look at surprises and omissions

    New Zealand Cricket has revealed its squad for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, making some surprising selections while leaving out established names.

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand announce squad for mega event; a look at surprises and omissions osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 11, 2023, 11:01 AM IST

    New Zealand's World Cup squad for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India sees a few notable changes. Will Young has been favored over Finn Allen in the 15-man roster. Additionally, pacers Kyle Jamieson and Adam Milne, who were both unavailable, have not made the squad. Surprisingly, Trent Boult and James Neesham, who don't have central contracts, have secured their places in the team.favoured

    The pace department will consist of Boult, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, and Matt Henry, along with the all-round abilities of Daryl Mitchell and Neesham. Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner will handle the specialist spin-bowling duties. Unfortunately, spin-bowling all-rounder Michael Bracewell couldn't be considered due to a right Achilles injury, which has ruled him out for the next six months, thereby opening the door for Neesham's inclusion.

    Head coach Gary Stead explained the selection process, saying, "We felt that Youngy was the right guy to go with. We carefully analyzed the potential gameplan for India, the playing venues, and the recent form of the two players."

    Kane Williamson, recovering from an ACL injury, will continue to lead the team, though his return date remains uncertain. Vice-captain Tom Latham will continue in his role until Williamson is ready to return.

    This World Cup marks the fourth appearance for Williamson and Southee, while Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, and Glenn Phillips make their debut in an ODI World Cup squad. Rachin Ravindra and Will Young are also part of their first senior World Cup squad.

    Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (vc,wk), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young

    Also Read: Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: What happens if the reserve day also gets washed out due to rain?

    Coach Stead expressed his excitement, saying, "It's always a special time to name a tournament team, and I'd like to congratulate the 15 players selected today. Representing your country at a World Cup is a great honor."

    He acknowledged the difficulty in making the squad, stating, "As with any squad named for an ICC tournament, there have been some tough decisions, and there will be disappointed players. Our main goal was to find the right balance for the squad and ensure we are well-equipped for what promises to be a highly competitive tournament."

    All teams have until September 28 to finalise their 15-player squads, and any changes after this deadline will require approval from the ICC.

    Also Read: Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Meme fest explodes as rain disrupts play once again

    Last Updated Sep 11, 2023, 11:01 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: What happens if the reserve day also gets washed out due to rain? osf

    Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: What happens if the reserve day also gets washed out due to rain?

    Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Meme fest explodes as rain disrupts play once again snt

    Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Meme fest explodes as rain disrupts play once again

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Shubham Gill gives 'world class' verdict on Babar Azam; talks about pacers' threat osf

    Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Shubham Gill gives 'world class' verdict on Babar Azam; talks about pacers' threat

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head, pitch report, probable XI, live streaming and more osf

    Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head, pitch report, probable XI, live streaming and more

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul's return on the radar for the India vs Pakistan battle osf

    Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Will under-fire KL Rahul be included in playing XI?

    Recent Stories

    Tamil Nadu: Seven women killed in road accident in Tirupattur; 10 injured anr

    Tamil Nadu: Seven women killed in road accident in Tirupattur; 10 injured

    First look poster of Vijay Sethupathi's 50th film " Maharaja" out! rkn

    First look poster of Vijay Sethupathi's 50th film " Maharaja" out!

    Sovereign Gold Bond open for subscription; Benefits, how to invest and more

    Sovereign Gold Bond open for subscription; Benefits, how to invest and more

    Kanchipuram saree: 7 places to buy original Kanjivaram in Bangalore RBA EAI

    Kanchipuram saree: 7 places to buy original Kanjivaram in Bangalore

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-735 September 11 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-735 September 11 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon