Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Meme fest explodes as rain disrupts play once again

Rain spoilt play between India vs Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday, sparking a massive meme fest on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The highly-anticipated cricket clash between India and Pakistan in Colombo faced an interruption on Sunday due to rain. Pakistan chose to bowl, and India's openers, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, made strong contributions during the initial powerplay. Both Rohit (56) and Gill (58) notched up half-centuries before departing in quick succession. When rain halted play, India had reached 147/2 in 24.1 overs. KL Rahul, stepping in for Shreyas Iyer, remained unbeaten at 17, while Virat Kohli was at the crease with 8 runs.

If there are no further interruptions on Sunday, the match will resume on Monday from where it was stopped. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has introduced a reserve day for the India vs. Pakistan Super 4 encounter in the Asia Cup 2023.

The ACC stated, "A reserve day has been included for the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4's match between Pakistan and India, scheduled for September 10, 2023, at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo."

"If adverse weather conditions force a suspension during the Pakistan vs. India game, the match will continue on September 11, 2023, from the point it was halted," the statement further clarified.

It's worth noting that no reserve day has been allocated for the other Super 4 matches in Sri Lanka.

Last week, the group stage encounter between India and Pakistan had to be called off due to rain, which wiped out the entire second innings.

The exception for a reserve day has been made primarily because the India-Pakistan rivalry generates significant revenue for broadcasters.

The weather forecast had previously indicated the likelihood of rain affecting both the match day and the reserve day, with over 90 percent cloud cover and potential thunderstorms.

