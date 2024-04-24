Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'No one will mind': Ex-Indian cricketers float idea of Dhoni's 'wildcard' entry in T20 World Cup 2024

    As the T20 World Cup draws near, speculation surrounding MS Dhoni's potential return to the Indian squad intensifies.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 24, 2024, 3:27 PM IST

    Agarkar receives unexpected 'wildcard' jab before India's T20 World Cup squad selection due to speculation about MS Dhoni's potential return. Some former Indian cricketers, including Irfan Pathan and Varun Aaron, contemplate the idea positively, suggesting Dhoni's inclusion might not be a bad move for India's campaign.

    Despite his retirement and sporadic appearances in the IPL, Dhoni's recent performances have been impressive, showcasing his enduring prowess with the bat. Pathan and Aaron entertain the notion of Dhoni's magical return, dubbing it the "wildest card" for India's T20 World Cup squad.

    The prospect of Dhoni's return sparks discussion among fans and experts alike, with considerations of his current form and past achievements. While Dhoni's leadership and experience are undeniable, his potential role in the team remains speculative, given the emergence of young talent and his own inclination towards grooming them.

    Nevertheless, Dhoni's track record in major tournaments, coupled with his recent exploits in the IPL, fuels speculation about his possible impact on India's World Cup campaign. Despite mixed opinions, Dhoni's presence continues to generate excitement and debate within the cricketing community.

    As discussions swirl, former players like Virender Sehwag highlight Dhoni's unmatched credentials in ICC events, suggesting he could still be a valuable asset, especially in crucial matches. However, convincing Dhoni to reconsider his retirement and commit to the World Cup may prove challenging, as hinted by Rohit Sharma's acknowledgement of Dhoni's current interests outside cricket.

    In the midst of speculation and anticipation, Dhoni's potential return remains a tantalizing prospect, adding an element of intrigue to India's T20 World Cup preparations.

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2024, 3:46 PM IST
