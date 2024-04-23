Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: India Star Yashasvi Jaiswal's emotional moment with Brian Lara after remarkable century (WATCH)

    Yashasvi Jaiswal's remarkable century in the IPL match against Mumbai Indians earns accolades from cricket legend Brian Lara, showcasing maturity and skill.

    IPL 2024: India Star Yashasvi Jaiswal's emotional moment with Brian Lara after remarkable century (WATCH)
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 23, 2024, 11:12 PM IST

    Yashasvi Jaiswal's outstanding century in the IPL match against Mumbai Indians not only impressed fans but also caught the attention of cricket legend Brian Lara. Lara praised Jaiswal's mature innings, highlighting his balance between patience and aggression.

    The emotional meeting between the two cricketing stars after the game added a touching moment to Jaiswal's remarkable performance. In addition to Jaiswal's heroics, medium-pacer Sandeep Sharma's stellar bowling performance contributed significantly to Rajasthan Royals' victory. Sharma's journey from being unsold at the auction to becoming a valuable asset for RR showcases his professionalism and determination. Former Australia skipper Aaron Finch also commended Sanju Samson's leadership, acknowledging RR's consistent performances throughout the IPL.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad break MS Dhoni 17 year old record

    Last Updated Apr 23, 2024, 11:12 PM IST
