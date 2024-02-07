New Zealand goes top of WTC points table after convincing win over South Africa; India drop to 3rd position

In a commanding display, New Zealand claims the top spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) Points Table after a resounding 281-run triumph against South Africa.

In a decisive move, New Zealand claimed the leading position in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings after a commanding 281-run victory against South Africa. Securing their chances for a second consecutive WTC final, the inaugural champions outperformed India and Australia, attaining a 66.66% points percentage.

With just three games played in the current WTC cycle, New Zealand drew a series with Bangladesh and secured a win over South Africa. The aftermath of the first Test reshuffled the rankings, placing Australia in second and pushing India down to third. South Africa, after their defeat, now occupies the seventh spot, with Bangladesh, Pakistan, and the West Indies ahead of them.

The experienced New Zealand side dominated over the raw talent of South Africa, with Kane Williamson's centuries and Kyle Jamieson's pivotal bowling leading to a resounding victory on Day 4 at Mount Maunganui.

India also drops down to the 3rd position following this New Zealand victory, Australia sit at the number 2nd position. It will be interesting to see if India can reclaim their top position after the series against England.