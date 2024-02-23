Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Ashwin becomes first Indian to take 100 wickets and score 1000 runs against England

    In a significant achievement, Ravichandran Ashwin becomes the inaugural Indian bowler to achieve 100 wickets against England during the 4th Test at JSCA International Stadium.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 23, 2024, 12:03 PM IST

    In the 4th Test of IND vs ENG, Ashwin achieves a milestone as the first Indian bowler to claim 100 wickets against England. Among active bowlers, only Australia’s Nathan Lyon has reached this feat against England, with Shane Warne holding the overall record with 195 wickets from 72 innings.

    Ravichandran Ashwin marked a historic moment during India’s fourth Test at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, becoming the first Indian bowler to secure 100 wickets against England.

    Top wicket-takers for India vs England in Tests:

    R Ashwin - 100 wickets in 43 innings
    BS Chandrasekhar - 95 wickets in 38 innings
    Anil Kumble - 92 wickets in 36 innings
    Bishan Singh Bedi - 85 wickets in 36 innings
    Kapil Dev - 85 wickets in 48 innings

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2024, 2:13 PM IST
