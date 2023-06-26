MS Dhoni spotted playing 'Candy Crush' during Economy Class Flight, Video goes Viral

During a recent flight, Dhoni was caught in the moment, fully immersed in playing Candy Crush, offering a glimpse into his love for gaming.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MSD), a cricketing icon adored by millions, experienced a heartwarming reception during a recent IndiGo flight.

In a video that has quickly gone viral, an IndiGo flight attendant extended a warm welcome to the legendary Indian cricketer, presenting him with a delightful bunch of chocolates as a gesture of respect. During the flight, Dhoni was spotted engrossed in playing Candy Crush, showcasing his passion for video games.

The former Indian captain enjoys indulging in popular titles such as Call of Duty, FIFA, and PUBG. In a recent interview, Ishant Sharma revealed that "Mahi bhai," has a deep affinity for online/video games like Call of Duty and holds a strong fondness for PUBG.

His love for gaming continues to be a topic of fascination among fans and fellow cricketers alike. The video has captured the attention of the internet, with fans expressing their admiration for Dhoni's down-to-earth behaviour as he engaged with the gracious air hostess. The incident serves as a testament to Dhoni's humility and continues to garner praise from fans worldwide.

