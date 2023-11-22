Kohli's closes in on Gill: India's star batter climbs ODI rankings after World Cup brilliance

Witness Virat Kohli's remarkable ascent in the ODI Player Rankings following his outstanding performance in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Virat Kohli's quest to reclaim the title of the world's No.1 ranked ODI player has gained substantial momentum in the most recent update to the MRF Tyres ODI Player Rankings. After an outstanding ICC Men's Cricket World Cup performance, Kohli, having scored a tournament-best 765 runs, climbed one place to third, putting him just 35 rating points behind teammate Shubman Gill.

Gill continues to hold a slender lead at the summit of the batter rankings with 826 rating points, followed closely by Pakistan's Babar Azam at 824. However, Kohli (791) and India's skipper Rohit Sharma (up one spot to fourth with 769 rating points) are now in striking distance, showcasing their exceptional form during the World Cup.

Kohli, with three centuries, set a new record for the most ODI centuries, while Rohit emerged as the tournament's second-highest run-scorer with 597 runs. Gill's output of 354 runs and Babar's 320 runs during the World Cup provided an opportunity for Kohli and Rohit to make their move towards the top ranking.

Kohli, who held the No.1 ranking for an impressive 1258 consecutive days between 2017 and 2021, is aiming to reclaim the pinnacle from Gill, who secured the top spot during the World Cup. The rise of the Indian duo resulted in South Africa's Quinton de Kock dropping to fifth in the ODI batter rankings, while Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand climbed to sixth after scoring 552 runs at the World Cup.

A significant mover in the rankings is Australia's Travis Head, jumping an impressive 28 places to 15th overall after his remarkable century and Player of the Match performance in the World Cup final.

On the bowler rankings, South Africa's Keshav Maharaj maintains his position at the top, while Australia's Josh Hazlewood rises to second. Australia's Mitchell Starc climbs eight spots to 12th, and captain Pat Cummins improves seven places to 27th. India's Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah continue to be in the top 10 for ODI bowlers, while Kuldeep Yadav drops one spot to equal sixth.

In the all-rounders category, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan retains his significant lead at the top, with New Zealand's Mitchell Santner dropping to seventh, and Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz rising to ninth after the World Cup.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir quits Lucknow Super Giants, returns to Kolkata Knight Riders as mentor