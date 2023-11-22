Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Gautam Gambhir quits Lucknow Super Giants, returns to Kolkata Knight Riders as mentor

    Gautam Gambhir officially concludes his stint with IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants, making a poignant return to the Kolkata Knight Riders, a team he led to two IPL championships.

    Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has officially parted ways with the IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants to make a return to the Kolkata Knight Riders, a team where he previously led to two championship victories. The decision was announced by KKR's CEO Venky Mysore, who appointed Gambhir as a mentor for the team. The co-owner of Knight Riders, Shah Rukh Khan, expressed his enthusiastic welcome, referring to Gambhir's return as the 'comeback of their captain.' Gambhir, too, expressed his emotions as his transition from LSG to KKR was finalised.

    Gambhir had served as LSG's mentor for two years, contributing to their journey to the IPL 2022 final. Despite finishing third in the league standings during the 2023 campaign, Lucknow Super Giants couldn't secure a spot in the final for the second consecutive year.

    In a heartfelt departure message, Gambhir shared on Twitter, "As I announce the end of my impeccable journey with Lucknow Super Giants, I am filled with love and immense gratitude towards all the players, coaches, support staff, and every individual who has made this journey memorable."

    Regarding his return, Gambhir stated, "Today, there is a lump in my throat and fire in my heart as I think about slipping into that purple and gold jersey once again. I am not only coming back to KKR but I am coming back to the city of joy. I am back. I am hungry. I am number 23. Ami KKR."

    Shah Rukh Khan welcomed Gambhir back to KKR, saying, "Gautam has always been part of the family, and this is our Captain coming back home in a different avatar as a 'Mentor.' He was sorely missed, and now we all look forward to Chandu Sir and Gautam instilling the never-say-die spirit and sportsmanship they stand for, creating magic with Team KKR.

