Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Jasprit Bumrah's frustration turns to redemption after KS Bharat's DRS call

    India's Jasprit Bumrah expresses frustration over KS Bharat's DRS advice, which costs him a potential wicket against Ben Duckett.

    cricket Jasprit Bumrah's frustration turns to redemption after KS Bharat's DRS call osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 27, 2024, 1:22 PM IST

    Jasprit Bumrah found himself visibly frustrated when KS Bharat's advice to skipper Rohit Sharma led to the decision of not reviewing a potential wicket against England's Ben Duckett on Day 3 of the first Test in Hyderabad. Bumrah, thinking he had Duckett leg-before-wicket, wanted a review, but Bharat suggested the ball might be heading down the leg side.

    Rohit followed Bharat's advice, and upon seeing the ball tracking on the giant screen, Bumrah realized the wicket was missed. However, in the next over, Bumrah redeemed himself by dismissing Duckett, celebrating the breakthrough with evident intensity. This uncommon display of emotion from Bumrah highlighted the significance of the moment. Duckett, who scored 47 runs in the morning session, was eventually bowled by Bumrah.

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2024, 1:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket AUS vs WI, 2nd Test: Ricky Ponting's on-air prediction of Alex Carey's wicket goes viral (WATCH) osf

    AUS vs WI, 2nd Test: Ricky Ponting's on-air prediction of Alex Carey's wicket goes viral (WATCH)

    Cricket DRS Controversy: Ravindra Jadeja's LBW dismissal sparks debate, Ravi Shastri offers explanation osf

    DRS Controversy: Ravindra Jadeja's LBW dismissal sparks debate, Ravi Shastri offers explanation

    cricket IND vs ENG: Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar predicts innings defeat for England in Hyderabad Test osf

    IND vs ENG: Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar predicts innings defeat for England in Hyderabad Test

    Cricket IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja shines with the bat as India build a dominant lead on Day 2 osf

    IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja shines with the bat as India build a dominant lead on Day 2

    cricket AUS vs WI, 2nd Test: Cartwheel celebration by Kevin Sinclair after taking 1st Test wicket goes viral (WATCH) osf

    AUS vs WI, 2nd Test: Cartwheel celebration by Kevin Sinclair after taking 1st Test wicket goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Pakistan will be wiped off the face of the earth Taliban faction warns Islamabad after Army Chief's rant

    'Pakistan will be wiped off face of the earth...' Taliban faction warns after Pak Army Chief's rant (WATCH)

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan stages protest on after confrontation with SFI activists (WATCH) AJR

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan stages protest after confrontation with SFI activists (WATCH)

    cricket AUS vs WI, 2nd Test: Ricky Ponting's on-air prediction of Alex Carey's wicket goes viral (WATCH) osf

    AUS vs WI, 2nd Test: Ricky Ponting's on-air prediction of Alex Carey's wicket goes viral (WATCH)

    Maratha quota: A look at Manoj Jarange's demands AJR

    Maratha quota: A look at Manoj Jarange's demands

    Lok Sabha Elections 2023: NDA's Kerala padyatra kicks off from Kasaragod

    Lok Sabha Elections 2023: NDA's Kerala padyatra kicks off from Kasaragod

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon