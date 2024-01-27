Jasprit Bumrah's frustration turns to redemption after KS Bharat's DRS call

Jasprit Bumrah found himself visibly frustrated when KS Bharat's advice to skipper Rohit Sharma led to the decision of not reviewing a potential wicket against England's Ben Duckett on Day 3 of the first Test in Hyderabad. Bumrah, thinking he had Duckett leg-before-wicket, wanted a review, but Bharat suggested the ball might be heading down the leg side.

Rohit followed Bharat's advice, and upon seeing the ball tracking on the giant screen, Bumrah realized the wicket was missed. However, in the next over, Bumrah redeemed himself by dismissing Duckett, celebrating the breakthrough with evident intensity. This uncommon display of emotion from Bumrah highlighted the significance of the moment. Duckett, who scored 47 runs in the morning session, was eventually bowled by Bumrah.