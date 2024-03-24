Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Sanju Samson's explosive innings propels Rajasthan Royals to victory against Lucknow Super Giants

    Sanju Samson's scintillating 82-run knock and Riyan Parag's composed batting lead Rajasthan Royals to a commanding total against Lucknow Super Giants in the opening match of IPL 2024, setting the tone for an electrifying tournament ahead.

    First Published Mar 24, 2024, 7:53 PM IST

    Rajasthan Royals secured a 20-run victory, credits to Sandeep Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin's masterful display in the crucial death overs. Their tight bowling prevented KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran from unleashing their shots, ultimately leading to the home team's triumph in the IPL 2024 season opener.

    Chasing a daunting target of 194, Lucknow Super Giants stumbled early, losing three top-order batsmen - Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, and Ayusg Badoni - within the PowerPlay. However, KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran spearheaded an impressive recovery, punishing loose deliveries and keeping their team in contention. With 49 runs needed from 24 balls, both batsmen seemed well set until Sandeep Sharma's strategic bowling turned the tide. Sandeep dismissed Rahul, tilting the match in Rajasthan Royals' favor. Despite Pooran's valiant effort with an unbeaten 64, Sandeep's stellar performance with figures of 1 for 22 in three overs was pivotal.

    Opting to bat first, Rajasthan Royals witnessed solid starts from Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal, although both departed quickly. Riyan Parag, promoted to No. 4, impressed with a well-compiled 43 runs. The partnership between Sanju Samson and Parag capitalized on loose deliveries, with Samson leading the charge with an unbeaten 82 runs. Dhruv Jurel contributed a quick cameo as Rajasthan Royals posted a formidable total of 193/4. Lucknow Super Giants' bowlers struggled to contain the onslaught, with Naveen-ul-Haq claiming two wickets.

