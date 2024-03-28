Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant to play 100th IPL match against Rajasthan Royals

    Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant is poised to mark his 100th IPL appearance as his team faces off against Rajasthan Royals, reflecting on a remarkable journey of cricketing excellence in IPL 2024.

    cricket IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant to play 100th IPL match against Rajasthan Royals osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 5:00 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant is poised to hit a milestone as he gears up for his 100th Indian Premier League (IPL) match for the franchise, a feat unmatched by any other player in the team's history. Since his debut in 2016, the dynamic left-handed batsman has remained a loyal force for DC. In his 99 matches so far, Pant has amassed 2,856 runs at an average of 34.40 and an impressive strike rate of 147.90, including one century and 15 half-centuries in 98 innings.

    His stellar performance makes him the highest run-scorer for Delhi since the franchise's inception in 2008, surpassing the likes of David Warner and Virender Sehwag. Pant's journey with DC witnessed a meteoric rise, notably highlighted by his remarkable 2018 season where he notched up 684 runs in 14 matches at a stunning average of 52.62 and a colossal strike rate of 173.60, featuring a memorable unbeaten 128*.

    This milestone match for Pant is not only a testament to his cricketing prowess but also marks a significant moment in IPL history. As he leads DC against Rajasthan Royals, Pant's presence on the field promises excitement and anticipation, adding another chapter to his illustrious IPL career.

    Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nandre Burger, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dubey, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Prasidh Krishna, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore

    Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Vicky Ostwal, Praveen Dubey, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara.

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2024, 5:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: Heartwarming moment as fan touches Hardik Pandya's feet (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Heartwarming moment as fan touches Hardik Pandya's feet (WATCH)

    IPL 2024: Shivam Dube's impactful journey with Chennai Super Kings; Credits the franchise culture osf

    IPL 2024: Shivam Dube's impactful journey with Chennai Super Kings; Credits the franchise culture

    IPL 2024: SRH skipper Pat Cummins labels run-fest against MI as 'insane' after historic win snt

    IPL 2024: SRH skipper Pat Cummins labels run-fest against MI as 'insane' after historic win

    cricket IPL 2024 Points Table: Sunrisers Hyderabad climb to 3rd spot while Mumbai Indian drop to 9th osf

    IPL 2024 Points Table: Sunrisers Hyderabad climb to 3rd spot while Mumbai Indian drop to 9th

    cricket Kavya Maran's reaction goes viral as SRH dominates MI with record-breaking score (WATCH) osf

    Kavya Maran's reaction goes viral as SRH dominates MI with record-breaking score (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Polls 2024: INC's DK Suresh files nomination, declares assets worth Rs 1064 crore in real estate vkp

    Lok Sabha Polls 2024: INC's DK Suresh files nomination, declares assets worth Rs 1064 crore in real estate

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: India's richest woman Savitri Jindal joins BJP after quitting Congress anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: India's richest woman Savitri Jindal joins BJP after quitting Congress

    Sonali Raut HOT SEXY photos: 6 times the actress showed off her bikini body RKK

    Sonali Raut HOT SEXY photos: 6 times the actress showed off her bikini body

    Liquor scare at Delhi court: Man detained for bringing alcohol during Arvind Kejriwal's hearing AJR

    Liquor scare at Delhi court: Man detained for bringing alcohol during Arvind Kejriwal's hearing

    Aadujeevitham Box-Office Collection: Prithviraj starrer mints over Rs 2 crore on first day rkn

    Aadujeevitham Box-Office Collection: Prithviraj starrer mints over Rs 2 crore on first day

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon