IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant to play 100th IPL match against Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant is poised to mark his 100th IPL appearance as his team faces off against Rajasthan Royals, reflecting on a remarkable journey of cricketing excellence in IPL 2024.

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant is poised to hit a milestone as he gears up for his 100th Indian Premier League (IPL) match for the franchise, a feat unmatched by any other player in the team's history. Since his debut in 2016, the dynamic left-handed batsman has remained a loyal force for DC. In his 99 matches so far, Pant has amassed 2,856 runs at an average of 34.40 and an impressive strike rate of 147.90, including one century and 15 half-centuries in 98 innings.

His stellar performance makes him the highest run-scorer for Delhi since the franchise's inception in 2008, surpassing the likes of David Warner and Virender Sehwag. Pant's journey with DC witnessed a meteoric rise, notably highlighted by his remarkable 2018 season where he notched up 684 runs in 14 matches at a stunning average of 52.62 and a colossal strike rate of 173.60, featuring a memorable unbeaten 128*.

This milestone match for Pant is not only a testament to his cricketing prowess but also marks a significant moment in IPL history. As he leads DC against Rajasthan Royals, Pant's presence on the field promises excitement and anticipation, adding another chapter to his illustrious IPL career.

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nandre Burger, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dubey, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Prasidh Krishna, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Vicky Ostwal, Praveen Dubey, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara.