    IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant's disappointing return; Dismissed early in clash against Punjab Kings

    Rishabh Pant's much-anticipated IPL comeback falls short as he is dismissed for 18 runs off 13 balls in the match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, following a life-threatening injury.

    cricket IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant's disappointing return; Dismissed early in clash against Punjab Kings osf
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 23, 2024, 6:56 PM IST

    Making his long-awaited return to the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rishabh Pant's comeback was short-lived as he was dismissed for a mere 18 runs off 13 balls during the IPL 2024 clash between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. Coming in at No. 4, Pant, in his first official match since a life-threatening car accident in 2022, showed glimpses of form with a couple of boundaries. However, his innings was cut short when he mistimed a slower delivery from Harshal Patel, resulting in an easy catch for Jonny Bairstow at backward point.

    In the toss, Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan opted to field first, acknowledging the pitch's new nature and expressing confidence in their strategies. Meanwhile, Pant, captaining Delhi Capitals, expressed his emotions at returning to the field after a 14-month hiatus and emphasized the team's readiness for the season.

    Both teams boasted strong lineups, with Punjab Kings fielding Bairstow, Livingstone, Curran, and Rabada as their overseas players, while Delhi Capitals included Warner, Marsh, Hope, and Stubbs in their playing XI.

