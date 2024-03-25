Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan shines as Punjab Kings end with 176-6 against RCB in the Chinnaswamy Stadium

    In an exciting IPL 2024 encounter, Punjab Kings showcased resilience with a total of 176-6 in their innings against RCB. Led by Shikhar Dhawan and supported by notable contributions, Punjab Kings set a challenging target, promising an intense battle in the T20 showdown.

    IPL 2024: Punjab Kings finish with 176-6 against RCB in the Chinnaswamy Stadium
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 25, 2024, 9:22 PM IST

    Punjab Kings concluded their first innings with a competitive total of 176/6 in 20 overs, thanks to a blistering 21* off 8 balls by Shashank Singh towards the end. Despite a strong resurgence by RCB bowlers in the latter part of the innings, they couldn't quite contain the Kings, conceding 20 runs in the final over.

    Opting to bat first, Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow set the tone for Punjab Kings. However, Bairstow's contribution was short-lived as he departed after scoring just 8 runs, falling to the right-arm pace of Siraj.

    Prabhsimran Singh then partnered with skipper Dhawan, forming a solid middle-order alliance. Together, they kept the scoreboard ticking with occasional boundaries, accumulating over 50 runs for the second wicket.

    Nevertheless, RCB struck back in the latter stages of the innings, dismissing Prabhsimran (25), Liam Livingstone (17), and Dhawan (45) in quick succession, putting a dent in the Kings' scoring momentum.

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2024, 9:30 PM IST
