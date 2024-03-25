'Tough to support someone like me": Riyan Parag acknowledges his unconventional personality

Rajasthan Royals standout Riyan Parag continues to captivate attention on social media, emerging as a focal point of discussion. In a candid revelation, he concedes the challenge of garnering support due to his unique personality. During the IPL 2024 match against Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag showcased his mettle after being elevated to the No. 4 position in the batting order. Parag's brisk 43 off 29 deliveries, complementing skipper Sanju Samson's impressive 82 off 52, steered Rajasthan to a commanding position with a crucial 93-run partnership. While Samson shone brightly, Parag adeptly played a supporting role. Despite his on-field contributions, the young all-rounder faces difficulty in garnering fan support, attributing it to his distinct persona.

In a video circulated by the IPL on social platforms, Parag candidly addressed his demeanor, acknowledging the challenge of winning over fans. Nevertheless, he remains steadfast in his approach, undeterred by online criticism. "It's tough to support someone like me. I am a different character, I do things a different way. I couldn't care less to be honest," Parag expressed, emphasizing his focus on personal contentment and preparation. He expresses gratitude to Rajasthan Royals for their unwavering support and hopes to reciprocate their faith through his performance.

Despite the continuous buzz surrounding him, Parag has mastered the art of tuning out external noise and concentrating on his objectives. "There are a lot of opinions about me, a lot of chat about me. But when I play domestic cricket, I don't listen to them," he remarked, highlighting the need to remain unaffected by external judgments. Parag remains resolute in his convictions, prioritizing his own beliefs over external commentary.