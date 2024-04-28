Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'My family's life changed...': KKR star Rinku Singh reveals story behind tattoo on right arm (WATCH)

    Kolkata Knight Riders' player Rinku Singh shares the heartfelt significance behind his tattoo and recalls a lighthearted monkey incident, revealing personal anecdotes on the Knights Dugout Podcast.

    cricket
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 28, 2024, 5:15 PM IST

    In a candid conversation on the Knights Dugout Podcast, Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Rinku Singh delved into the heartfelt story behind the tattoo adorning his right arm. Reflecting on its profound meaning, Rinku disclosed that the ink commemorates a transformative moment in his family's life, marked by his selection for the KKR team. The auction bid at 2:20 PM, fetching him Rs 80 lakh, not only altered his cricketing journey but also alleviated his family's financial burdens, turning their fortunes around.

    The tattoo, bearing the word 'family,' a rose, and a peace symbol, serves as a poignant reminder of Rinku's arduous path to professional cricket and the triumphs that ensued. Amidst sharing this poignant narrative, Rinku lightened the mood with a humorous anecdote involving a monkey encounter, humorously recounting being bitten multiple times by the simian, jesting that it might have taken a liking to him.

    On the cricketing front, Rinku's contributions to KKR remain significant, tallying 112 runs across eight innings. With anticipation brewing among KKR fans, they eagerly await Rinku's stellar performances in the upcoming matches.

    After a recent setback against Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders brace for their next IPL 2024 encounter against the Delhi Capitals at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium on Monday.

