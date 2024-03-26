Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: MS Dhoni's stunning catch ignites Chepauk during CSK vs GT encounter (WATCH)

    Chepauk Stadium comes alive as MS Dhoni's remarkable catch dismisses Vijay Shankar during the CSK vs GT IPL match, triggering thunderous cheers from over 33,000 fans.

    cricket IPL 2024: MS Dhoni's stunning catch ignites Chepauk during CSK vs GT encounter (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 10:38 PM IST

    The Chepauk Stadium erupted with deafening cheers as former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni showcased his brilliance on Tuesday, grabbing a breathtaking catch to dismiss Gujarat Titans' Vijay Shankar during Match 7 of IPL 2024. In the 8th over, Shankar edged a delivery from Daryl Mitchell, sending the ball swiftly towards Dhoni's right. Despite being 42 years old, Dhoni defied age, leaping to clutch the ball with both hands. The crowd of over 33,000 fans unleashed one of the loudest roars in IPL history, igniting the atmosphere at Chepauk.

    more to follow...

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2024, 10:38 PM IST
