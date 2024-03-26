Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Sri Lankan star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga likely to miss another week of action for SRH

    Sri Lanka's star spinner, Wanindu Hasaranga, is expected to remain sidelined for another week in IPL 2024 with Sunrisers Hyderabad as he seeks medical advice abroad for a persistent left heel injury.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 11:31 PM IST

    Wanindu Hasaranga, the Sri Lankan star spinner, is expected to remain unavailable for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for another week as he seeks medical consultation abroad for chronic pain in his left heel, reports ESPNcricinfo. Despite featuring in Sri Lanka's recent white-ball series against Bangladesh, Hasaranga endured significant discomfort throughout the matches. He managed to claim eight wickets across six games, with Sri Lanka Cricket's medical staff suspecting musculo-skeletal issues in his left heel.

    SLC's medical team has advised Hasaranga to seek further medical opinions to understand and manage his injury better. Currently, there is no confirmed date for his arrival at the SRH camp. This setback may jeopardize his participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup scheduled for June.

    Last season, the 26-year-old excelled with Royal Challengers Bangalore, securing 26 wickets at an economy rate of 7.54. However, he faced a recent suspension from two Bangladesh Tests due to accumulating demerit points for dissent shown towards umpires during an ODI against Bangladesh. Despite his contributions on the field, disciplinary issues have led to his suspension from crucial matches.

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2024, 11:31 PM IST
