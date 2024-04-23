Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: MS Dhoni's exceptional form and future prospects; Insights from Michael Hussey

    Delve into the remarkable resurgence of MS Dhoni in IPL 2024, as batting coach Michael Hussey offers insights into Dhoni's stellar form and hints at his future prospects. 

    IPL 2024: MS Dhoni's exceptional form and future prospects; Insights from Michael Hussey
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 23, 2024, 7:45 PM IST

    In the ongoing IPL 2024 season, MS Dhoni has showcased exceptional batting prowess for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), boasting a striking rate of 255.88. Amidst the IPL frenzy, CSK fans are witnessing the iconic MS Dhoni in top form, exhibiting his trademark finishing prowess with the bat. Despite passing on the captaincy reins to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dhoni's impact remains undiminished as he delivers crucial runs during the death overs. CSK's batting coach, Michael Hussey, delves into Dhoni's preparation and mindset for IPL 2024, shedding light on the reasons behind the veteran's stellar performance.

    "At 42, Dhoni continues to excel, constantly evolving his game," Hussey remarked ahead of CSK's clash against Lucknow Super Giants.

    "He's in a great space mentally and physically, enjoying the game as much as ever," Hussey continued, emphasizing Dhoni's relentless commitment to self-improvement.

    Hussey's comments hint at Dhoni's potential to extend his playing career beyond the current season, given his exceptional form and unwavering dedication to his craft.

    "MS remains a challenge for bowlers, constantly adapting and refining his approach," Hussey added, acknowledging Dhoni's ability to stay ahead of the game.

    Looking ahead, Hussey expressed optimism about CSK's playoff prospects, buoyed by the team's upcoming home fixtures.

    "With three consecutive home games, we aim to capitalise on our strong start and secure crucial victories," Hussey affirmed, highlighting the importance of maintaining momentum in the latter stages of the tournament.

    As Dhoni continues to dazzle on the field, speculation mounts about his IPL future, with Hussey's words offering a tantalizing glimpse into what lies ahead for the cricketing legend.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Dhoni, Sameer Rizvi's explosive batting session in nets ahead of CSK vs LSG goes viral (WATCH)

