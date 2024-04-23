Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Dhoni, Sameer Rizvi's explosive batting session in nets ahead of CSK vs LSG goes viral (WATCH)

    In a pre-match practice session, witnesses Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sameer Rizvi showcasing their prowess in a dynamic batting ahead of the clash between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.

    cricket IPL 2024: Dhoni, Sameer Rizvi's explosive batting session in nets ahead of CSK vs LSG goes viral (WATCH) osf
    First Published Apr 23, 2024, 3:23 PM IST

    The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp witnessed a dynamic batting session featuring the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni and the promising newcomer Sameer Rizvi ahead of their clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2024. The electrifying session, captured on camera, quickly went viral, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the showdown between the two powerhouses.

    As the CSK squad geared up for their upcoming fixture, all eyes were on Dhoni and Rizvi as they stepped into the nets. Dhoni, known for his calculated aggression and impeccable timing, shared the stage with Rizvi, a young talent eager to make his mark in the IPL arena.

    Sameer Rizvi attributed his impactful debut performance in the IPL to the guidance of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the revered former captain of the Indian cricket team. Rizvi, in his first IPL match against the Gujarat Titans, revealed that Dhoni advised him to stick to his natural game.

    "Bhaiya (Dhoni) instructed me to trust my instincts and play the way I usually do because ultimately, it's about how you execute on the field," Rizvi stated in a video shared on IPLT20.com. "He emphasized that there's nothing drastically different at this level. The skills remain consistent; it's all about mindset. He urged me not to succumb to pressure, stay composed, and adapt to the situation."

    Recalling his exhilaration when picked up by the CSK franchise for a staggering Rs 8.4 crore during the auction, Rizvi expressed his joy at the prospect of meeting Dhoni. He recounted valuable net sessions with Dhoni and the support staff, expressing his eagerness to continue learning and delivering his best on the field.

    Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Rizvi boasts commendable T20 statistics, with 309 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 137.33, including two half-centuries.

    Explaining his choice of jersey number, Rizvi, a 20-year-old talent from Meerut, revealed, "Since Bhaiya (MS Dhoni) already dons the number seven jersey, I opted for number one as an alternative."

    Rizvi also lauded the positive camaraderie within the CSK dressing room, emphasising the team's supportive environment. He shared how his decision to go for a six off his first ball in the match stemmed from genuine enthusiasm, with teammates wholeheartedly rallying behind him.

    "Whenever I have doubts or queries, I turn to my teammates for advice, whether it's about batting strategies or fielding techniques," Rizvi concluded, highlighting his commitment to continuous improvement and long-term growth in the sport.

    Last Updated Apr 23, 2024, 3:23 PM IST
