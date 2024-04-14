Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024, MI vs CSK: Mumbai crowd boos Hardik Pandya despite Virat Kohli's plea

    Despite Virat Kohli's plea in a previous match, Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya faced booing from the crowd once again during an IPL 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 14, 2024, 8:59 PM IST

    During the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians' captain, Hardik Pandya, faced boos from the crowd once again. Despite a plea from Virat Kohli in the previous game against Royal Challengers Bangalore to support Hardik, the audience continued to express their disapproval.

    MI won the toss and elected to bowl first. In an unusual move, Ajinkya Rahane stepped in to open the innings for CSK instead of Ruturaj Gaikwad, but the change didn't pay dividends as the Mumbaikar departed early, courtesy of Gerald Coetzee.

    Rachin Ravindra (21 off 16) and Gaikwad built a 52-run partnership for the second wicket before Shreyas Gopal dismissed Ravindra via a successful DRS, surprisingly bowling just one over.

    What followed was chaos unleashed! Gaikwad (69 off 40) and Shivam Dube (66* off 38) pushed the accelerator, forming a blistering 90-run partnership for the third wicket, both batsmen unleashing an onslaught. MI's missed catches only compounded their misery as both players notched up impressive half-centuries.

    After Gaikwad's dismissal by Pandya, CSK lost some momentum. Daryl Mitchell (17 off 14) struggled before falling victim to the MI skipper for the second time. With just four balls remaining, Dhoni strode in and took advantage of Hardik's offerings, smashing a hat-trick of sixes to finish in style, propelling CSK's total to 206/4 in 20 overs.

    Madhwal and Pandya in the 20th over, along with Shepherd, faced the brunt of Dhoni's onslaught, while Nabi, Bumrah, and Coetzee bowled admirably for MI.

    Last Updated Apr 14, 2024, 10:07 PM IST
