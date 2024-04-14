Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders secure first-ever victory over Lucknow Super Giants

    Kolkata Knight Riders secure a historic win over Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL showdown, defeating them by 8 wickets with 26 balls to spare.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 14, 2024, 7:28 PM IST

    Kolkata Knight Riders clinched a commanding victory over Lucknow Super Giants, triumphing by 8 wickets with 26 balls to spare, marking their inaugural win against LSG. Despite LSG's initial promise, posting a total of 161/7 after being put in to bat first, KKR's stellar performance with the ball limited their opponents' progress.

    Mitchell Starc led KKR's bowling attack, claiming three crucial wickets, while contributions from Vaibhav Arora, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Andre Russell further bolstered their defense. In pursuit of the target, KKR faced an early setback, losing Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi cheaply to Mohsin Khan's guile.

    However, Philip Salt and Shreyas Iyer orchestrated a spectacular partnership, with Salt's explosive 89-run innings and Shreyas' steady 38-run contribution steering KKR to a resounding victory. Despite Khan's early breakthroughs, LSG struggled to maintain momentum, ultimately succumbing to KKR's dominance within 16 overs.

    Also Read: Inside MS Dhoni's expansive business empire: From Cricket field to multimillion-dollar ventures

