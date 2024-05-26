IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders clinch third title with dominant win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk

After a decade, the Kolkata Knight Riders secured their third IPL title with a commanding display against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by Venkatesh Iyer's aggressive batting and Andre Russell's brilliant bowling, in the IPL 2024 final at Chepauk.

The Knights reclaim the crown! After a decade-long wait, the Kolkata Knight Riders secured their third title with a dominant display of bowling and aggressive batting against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk. The Knight Riders, runners-up in 2021, finally triumphed after a long period, while the Sunrisers made their first final appearance since their loss to Chennai Super Kings in 2018.

In this crucial match, SRH skipper Pat Cummins, who has been in excellent form for Australia, winning the Ashes and the ODI World Cup, won the toss and chose to bat first, hoping to replicate their second qualifier performance. However, KKR, opting to bowl first on a changed pitch, had other plans.

Mitchell Starc struck early, with Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana also making significant contributions to the wickets. Andre Russell outperformed expectations with figures of 3/19, limiting SRH to just 113 in 18.3 overs, the lowest total in an IPL final.

KKR began their chase strongly, with Sunil Narine hitting a maximum off the first ball he faced, only to be dismissed by Pat Cummins in his second over. Venkatesh Iyer joined Rahmanullah Gurbaz and aggressively took on SRH's experienced attack.

Gurbaz fell to Shahbaz Ahmed in the 9th over, with the batter's review unsuccessful due to the unavailability of ball tracking and UltraEdge at the moment. Shreyas Iyer partnered with Venkatesh to guide KKR to victory with 57 balls to spare, sealing a famous 8-wicket win against the Sunrisers.

Venkatesh was the standout performer, scoring an unbeaten 52 off 26 balls, including 4 fours and 3 sixes. His aggressive batting ensured that KKR never let the game slip away to SRH, dominating bowlers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan.

During the league phase, the Knight Riders lost only three games, finishing at the top with 20 points, while the Sunrisers secured the second spot with 17 points and a better Net Run Rate than Rajasthan Royals.

KKR defeated SRH in the first qualifier, securing direct qualification to the final. In the eliminator, Rajasthan Royals knocked out Royal Challengers Bangalore but were then defeated by SRH, setting up a rematch of the top two sides in the final, where the Kolkata franchise emerged victorious at Chepauk.

