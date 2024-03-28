Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Heartwarming moment as fan touches Hardik Pandya's feet (WATCH)

    A heartwarming moment unfolds as a devoted fan touches the feet of Mumbai Indians' captain, Hardik Pandya, after the IPL 2024 match against SRH.

    cricket IPL 2024: Heartwarming moment as fan touches Hardik Pandya's feet (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 4:09 PM IST

    A touching video capturing a devoted fan of Mumbai Indians' skipper Hardik Pandya humbly touching his feet has gone viral, showcasing the deep connection between cricketing icons and their admirers. Amidst the intense excitment of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, this gesture reflects the unparalleled passion and reverence fans hold for their beloved players. Despite facing criticism and controversy, Hardik's humility and gratitude shine through as he reciprocates the fan's gesture with genuine appreciation. As Mumbai Indians continue their quest for victory in IPL 2024, such moments reaffirm the unbreakable bond between players and their loyal supporters.

    Hardik Pandya in the post match interview: "Not really (thought SRH would score 277 at the toss). Wicket was good, 277 no matter how bad or good you bowl, if the opposition has to score that much, they have batted well. They (the bowlers) were good, it was tough out there, almost 500 runs were scored and the wicket was helping the batters, we could have done a few things here and there, but having said that, we have a young bowling attack and we will learn. If the ball goes this many times into the crowd, you will need time to get the overs done. Everyone (the batters) looked good and it is just a matter of time before we put things right. He (Kwena Maphaka) was fantastic, coming into his first game and getting overwhelmed, he was alright and backed his skillset, just needs some game time"

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Shivam Dube's impactful journey with Chennai Super Kings; Credits the franchise culture

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2024, 4:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2024: Shivam Dube's impactful journey with Chennai Super Kings; Credits the franchise culture osf

    IPL 2024: Shivam Dube's impactful journey with Chennai Super Kings; Credits the franchise culture

    IPL 2024: SRH skipper Pat Cummins labels run-fest against MI as 'insane' after historic win snt

    IPL 2024: SRH skipper Pat Cummins labels run-fest against MI as 'insane' after historic win

    cricket IPL 2024 Points Table: Sunrisers Hyderabad climb to 3rd spot while Mumbai Indian drop to 9th osf

    IPL 2024 Points Table: Sunrisers Hyderabad climb to 3rd spot while Mumbai Indian drop to 9th

    cricket Kavya Maran's reaction goes viral as SRH dominates MI with record-breaking score (WATCH) osf

    Kavya Maran's reaction goes viral as SRH dominates MI with record-breaking score (WATCH)

    cricket IPL introduces Hawk-Eye technology to end debate on above-waist 'No-Balls' osf

    IPL introduces Hawk-Eye technology to end debate on above-waist 'No-Balls'

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: Pet parrots charged Rs 444 from Bengaluru to Mysuru in KSRTC rkn

    Karnataka: Pet parrots charged Rs 444 from Bengaluru to Mysuru in KSRTC

    Russia accuses US of cover-up in ISIS-K terror attack on Moscow avv

    Russia accuses US of cover-up in ISIS-K terror attack on Moscow

    Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth are ENGAGED! Share picture with engagement ring RKK

    Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth are ENGAGED! Share picture with engagement ring

    Kevin Pietersen calls London 'Disgrace Of A Place' after man is stabbed in train in broad daylight!

    Kevin Pietersen calls London 'disgrace of a place' after man is stabbed in train in broad daylight!

    BREAKING Delhi court grants CM Arvind Kejriwal's custody to ED till April 1 gcw

    BREAKING: Delhi court grants CM Arvind Kejriwal's custody to ED till April 1

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon