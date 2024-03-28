IPL 2024: Heartwarming moment as fan touches Hardik Pandya's feet (WATCH)

A touching video capturing a devoted fan of Mumbai Indians' skipper Hardik Pandya humbly touching his feet has gone viral, showcasing the deep connection between cricketing icons and their admirers. Amidst the intense excitment of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, this gesture reflects the unparalleled passion and reverence fans hold for their beloved players. Despite facing criticism and controversy, Hardik's humility and gratitude shine through as he reciprocates the fan's gesture with genuine appreciation. As Mumbai Indians continue their quest for victory in IPL 2024, such moments reaffirm the unbreakable bond between players and their loyal supporters.

Hardik Pandya in the post match interview: "Not really (thought SRH would score 277 at the toss). Wicket was good, 277 no matter how bad or good you bowl, if the opposition has to score that much, they have batted well. They (the bowlers) were good, it was tough out there, almost 500 runs were scored and the wicket was helping the batters, we could have done a few things here and there, but having said that, we have a young bowling attack and we will learn. If the ball goes this many times into the crowd, you will need time to get the overs done. Everyone (the batters) looked good and it is just a matter of time before we put things right. He (Kwena Maphaka) was fantastic, coming into his first game and getting overwhelmed, he was alright and backed his skillset, just needs some game time"

