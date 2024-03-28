Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Shivam Dube's impactful journey with Chennai Super Kings; Credits the franchise culture

    Dive into the distinctive journey of Shivam Dube, the all-rounder for Chennai Super Kings, as he shines in the IPL 2024, highlighting the unparalleled culture of the CSK franchise and his stellar performance on the cricket field.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 3:10 PM IST

    After clinching victory against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their recent Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter, Shivam Dube, the all-rounder for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), emphasised the distinctive nature of the Yellow franchise. Dube highlighted the freedom afforded to him in his gameplay, attributing it to the unique ethos of CSK. The impregnable fortress at Chepauk witnessed another dominant performance as CSK secured a commanding 63-run win over the Gujarat Titans in the ongoing IPL 2024.

    Speaking in the post-match presentation, Dube remarked, "This franchise stands apart from the rest. They empower me with freedom on the field, urging me to excel, and I'm equally driven to secure victories. I've honed my skills accordingly, especially in facing short balls, which has proven beneficial. I anticipate their strategies and execute my role effectively. They encourage me to maintain a high strike-rate, and I'm delivering on that expectation."

    In the current IPL season, Dube has amassed 85 runs in two innings at an impressive average of 85.00 and a striking rate of 166.66, with his highest score being 51.

    Since joining CSK in 2022, Dube has experienced a significant upturn in his fortunes. Across 29 matches for CSK, he has accumulated 792 runs at an average of 36.00, including six half-centuries in 27 innings, boasting a striking rate of 158.40.

    His standout performance came in the previous season, where he played a pivotal role in CSK's record-equalling fifth-title triumph. In 16 matches and 14 innings, Dube amassed 418 runs at an average of 38.00, with a striking rate of 158.33 and three half-centuries, with his highest score being 52. He ranked as the 13th highest run-scorer that season.

    Dube's statistics with CSK present a marked contrast to his performances with Royal Challengers Bangalore (2019-21) and Rajasthan Royals (2021). During his stint with RCB, he managed just 169 runs in 15 matches at an average of 16.90 and a striking rate of 122.46, with his highest score being 27*. Additionally, he claimed four wickets.

    With RR, Dube accumulated 230 runs in nine matches at an average of 28.75 and a striking rate of 119.17, with his highest score being an unbeaten 64.

    His impressive displays for CSK earned him a call-up to the Indian national team for the first time since 2020. In eight matches and five innings for Team India, he amassed 171 runs at an average of 171.00, including two half-centuries, while also taking three wickets. As the ICC T20 World Cup approaches, Dube's performances are undoubtedly catching the attention of selectors, vying for a spot as an additional all-rounder alongside pace-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

    In the recent match against GT, CSK batted first, with aggressive contributions from Rachin Ravindra, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Dube propelling them to 206/6 in 20 overs. Despite efforts from GT's Sai Sudarshan, Wriddhiman Saha, and David Miller, their chase fell short as they were restricted to 143/8, succumbing to a 63-run defeat.

    Tushar Deshpande, Deepak Chahar, and Mustafizur Rahman emerged as the top bowlers for CSK, with notable performances against GT.

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2024, 3:10 PM IST
