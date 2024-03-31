Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans secure convincing victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at home

    Gujarat Titans emerge victorious against Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by a resilient performance from David Miller and Shubman Gill.

    cricket IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans secure convincing victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at home osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 31, 2024, 7:51 PM IST

    Gujarat Titans secured a comfortable seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 encounter. Despite facing a leg issue, David Miller showcased maturity, guiding his team to victory. With this win, home teams have now triumphed in 11 out of 12 games in the tournament.

    Chasing a target of 163, GT skipper Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha made a promising start, but both fell early in the innings. Despite SRH's efforts to tighten the game, Impact Substitute Sai Sudharsan and David Miller shifted the momentum with a crucial 24-run over against Mayank Markande in the 16th over. Although Cummins managed to dismiss Sudharsan, Miller's resilient innings, despite his injury, ensured GT's victory in the final over.

    Earlier, GT's disciplined bowling effort restricted SRH to 162 runs. While most SRH batters got starts, none managed to convert them into substantial scores on a slightly two-paced surface. Abdul Samad's crucial 29, supported by Abhishek Sharma, propelled SRH past the 150-run mark. Excellent performances from Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad in the middle overs, coupled with Mohit Sharma's dominance in the death overs, made it challenging for SRH to set a formidable target for GT.

    Also Read: IPL 2024, DC vs CSK preview: Can Rishabh Pant and Co. halt Chennai Super Kings' dominance?

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2024, 7:52 PM IST
