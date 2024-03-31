Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024, DC vs CSK preview: Can Rishabh Pant and Co. halt Chennai Super Kings' dominance?

    Delhi Capitals take on Chennai Super Kings at home at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium. Can Rishabh Pant's DC halt the CSK juggernaut?

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 31, 2024, 6:50 PM IST

    In a clash of titans, Delhi Capitals (DC) led by Rishabh Pant seek their maiden victory of the season against the reigning champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. DC, yet to secure a win after losses to Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals away from home, are eager to turn the tide in their favour. Facing them is an unbeaten CSK side, led by the legendary MS Dhoni, who is yet to showcase his magic in the current IPL campaign. As the master faces the apprentice, fans await Dhoni's potential batting prowess in today's showdown.

    DC, under the leadership of Pant, have struggled to find their winning form in IPL 2024. In their season opener against Punjab Kings in Mohali, they suffered a four-wicket defeat, followed by a 12-run loss to Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. Now, in Visakhapatnam, their temporary home ground, DC aims to clinch their elusive first victory against a formidable CSK outfit.

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2024, 7:13 PM IST
