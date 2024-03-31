Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals get their first points after a triumphant 20-run win against Chennai Super Kings

    Delhi Capitals get their first points on the board after a thrilling win against Chennai Super Kings.

    First Published Mar 31, 2024, 11:31 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals kick off IPL 2024 with a 20-run triumph over Chennai Super Kings. Rishabh Pant's stellar innings and the potent pace attack of DC played pivotal roles in securing victory for the hosts. Despite a valiant effort by MS Dhoni, CSK fell short in the death overs.

    Choosing to bat first, DC's opening pair, David Warner and Prithvi Shaw, cautiously navigated the initial overs before accelerating the scoring rate. However, quick dismissals of Warner and Shaw by CSK brought a temporary setback. Matheesha Pathirana's lethal yorkers further tested DC's middle order. Nonetheless, Pant's aggressive batting, including 17 runs off Pathirana's final over, propelled DC to a commanding total of 191/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

    Ruturaj Gaikwad in the post match interview: 

    Ruturaj Gaikwad (Chennai Super Kings Skipper): "I think I was pretty much happy with how we came back after the first six overs. With the way they started, 60 for no loss, to restrict them to 190 was a good effort. 

    I felt the wicket played same throughout the course of the 40 overs. I felt Rachin was finding it a bit difficult. There was some spongy bounce. We didn’t get off to a good total and it proved to be the difference. 

    At the halfway stage, I felt it was gettable. But after 3-4 overs, there was extravagant seam movement and we were just catching up. We didn’t get big overs of 10 or 15 runs and as a result, we felt short. 

    Not really. I feel Deepak is used to bowling three overs. He bowled well in the first three overs. But I feel the last over of the powerplay was expensive. 

    After two games, you can expect the third game to go against you . To finish on the losing side by 20 runs, it was about two or three hits and our bowlers also did a decent job."

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans secure convincing victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at home

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2024, 11:36 PM IST
