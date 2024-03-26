Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: CSK sets impressive first innings total of 206/6 against Gujarat Titans in Chepauk

    In the IPL 2024 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at Chepauk, CSK showcases their batting ability by posting a commanding total of 206/6 in the first innings against the Gujarat Titans.

    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 9:30 PM IST

    In the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, CSK dominates the first innings, posting a formidable score of 206/6 in their 20 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shivam Dube emerge as key contributors with the bat for CSK.

    Chennai Super Kings made an imposing total of 206/6 in their allotted 20 overs, with a strong foundation laid by their openers and a dynamic middle-order performance. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra provided a brisk start, adding 62 runs for the first wicket before Ravindra fell for 46 runs to Rashid Khan's delivery in the last over of the powerplay.

    Ajinkya Rahane couldn't capitalise on his opportunity, managing only 12 runs, while Ruturaj Gaikwad fell just short of his fifty. Shivam Dube took charge in the middle overs, scoring a rapid fifty but was unable to stay till the end, departing after a fine knock of 51 runs.

    Sameer Rizvi made an impactful IPL debut, smashing Rashid Khan for a maximum on the first ball he faced and contributing 14 runs in a quick cameo. Daryl Mitchell remained unbeaten on 24 runs, while Ravindra Jadeja added a brisk 7 runs from just three balls.

    Despite Rashid Khan's two wickets, he conceded 49 runs in his four overs. GT's bowling attack saw Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson, and Mohit Sharma each claiming a solitary wicket.

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2024, 9:46 PM IST
