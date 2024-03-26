Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Outrage over dog-kicking incident during GT vs MI ensues; animal activists demand action (WATCH)

    A video of a dog being mistreated during an IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium sparks outrage among activists, highlighting the importance of animal rights.

    cricket IPL 2024: Outrage among Animal activists as Dog gets kicked during GT vs MI (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 8:53 PM IST

    An incident during a Gujarat Titans versus Mumbai Indians IPL match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium has caused uproar among animal rights activists after a video surfaced online. The footage shows a dog being pursued, kicked, and punched by multiple individuals, including security personnel, as it tries to evade them.

    The incident has drawn sharp criticism from organisations like PETA India, condemning the treatment of the distressed animal. PETA India strongly denounces the actions captured in the video, labeling them as "reprehensible" and "unsportsmanlike." The organisation highlights the potential fear and self-defence reactions the dog may have experienced due to the mistreatment it faced.

    Expressing concern for both the dog's well-being and the potential risks posed by such actions, PETA India demands appropriate penalties or even arrests for those involved. Furthermore, they call for stadium authorities to implement humane protocols for handling similar situations in the future.

    Keren Nazareth, senior director at Humane Society International/India, emphasizes the need for better training for stadium staff to handle such incidents without causing harm. She underscores the importance of understanding animal behavior and finding compassionate solutions to prevent such occurrences.

    The incident serves as a reminder of the need for greater sensitivity and empathy towards animals, especially in public spaces like sports stadiums.

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2024, 9:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Mohammed Shami questions Pandya's captaincy decisions, Takes a dig at his batting position osf

    Mohammed Shami questions Pandya's captaincy decisions; Takes a dig at his batting position

    cricket Kevin Pietersen praises Virat Kohli's impact on Indian cricket, credits transformation to athlete mentality osf

    Kevin Pietersen praises Virat Kohli's impact on Indian cricket, credits transformation to athlete mentality

    cricket Harpreet Brar's bowling masterclass: Insights into strategy against RCB's Kohli and Maxwell osf

    Harpreet Brar's bowling masterclass: Insights into strategy against RCB's Kohli and Maxwell

    cricket IPL 2024: CSK's Stephen Fleming applauds Rachin Ravindra's debut brilliance ahead of clash with Gujarat Titans osf

    IPL 2024: CSK's Stephen Fleming applauds Rachin Ravindra's debut brilliance ahead of clash with Gujarat Titans

    Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Blockbuster Australia vs India 5-Test series to kick off on November 22 in Perth snt

    Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Blockbuster Australia vs India 5-Test series to kick off on November 22 in Perth

    Recent Stories

    Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: All 22 Indian crew members safe after ship collision in Baltimore AJR

    Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: All 22 Indian crew members safe after ship collision in Baltimore

    Football FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier, India vs Afghanistan: Sunil Chhetri scores in 150th game (WATCH) osf

    FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier, India vs Afghanistan: Sunil Chhetri scores in 150th game (WATCH)

    India Current Account Deficit declined to $10.5 billion in October-December 2023: RBI AJR

    India's Current Account Deficit declined to $10.5 billion in October-December 2023: RBI

    Netanyahu's coalition govt struggles amid standoff with US over UN Gaza vote, alliance on the brink avv

    Netanyahu's coalition govt struggles amid standoff with US over UN Gaza vote, alliance on the brink

    Sonam Wangchuk concludes 21-day hunger strike over statehood for Ladakh AJR

    Sonam Wangchuk concludes 21-day hunger strike over statehood for Ladakh

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon