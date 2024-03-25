Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Chepauk is set to host IPL final after 12-year hiatus

    After a wait of 12 years, the iconic Chepauk Stadium in Chennai is gearing up to host the highly anticipated IPL Final.

    cricket IPL 2024: Chepauk is set to host IPL final after 12-year hiatus osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 25, 2024, 4:22 PM IST

    Following a 12-year hiatus, the iconic Chepauk Stadium in Chennai is poised to host the eagerly anticipated IPL Final. Cricket enthusiasts and fervent supporters of the Chennai Super Kings are eagerly anticipating this historic event, heralding a remarkable return to cricketing glory at one of India's most celebrated venues.

    Chepauk Stadium will host an IPL Final after 12 long years. pic.twitter.com/t3B6cz2zWJ

    — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 25, 2024

    Indian Premier League - MA Chidambaram Stadium records and stats overview

    Location: Chennai, India

    Also Known as: Chepauk Stadium, Madras Cricket Club Ground

    First Match: 23/04/2008

    Last T20 Match: 22/03/2024

    Total Matches Played: 77

    Matches Won Batting First: 46 (59.74%)

    Matches Won Batting Second: 31 (40.26%)

    Matches Won Winning Toss: 39 (50.65%)

    Matches Won Losing Toss: 38 (49.35%)

    Matches with No Result: 0 (0.00%)

    Highest Individual Innings: 127 by M Vijay (Chennai Super Kings) on 03/04/2010 against Rajasthan Royals

    Best Bowling Figures: 5/5 by A Madhwal (Mumbai Indians) on 24/05/2023 against Lucknow Super Giants

    Highest Team Innings: 246/5 by Chennai Super Kings on 03/04/2010 against Rajasthan Royals

    Lowest Team Innings: 70 by Royal Challengers Bangalore on 23/03/2019 against Chennai Super Kings

    Highest Run Chase Achieved: 201/6 by Punjab Kings on 30/04/2023 against Chennai Super Kings

    Average Runs per Wicket: 26.11

    Average Runs per Over: 7.99

    Average Score Batting First: 163.31

    Also Read: Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 extended to 5 Tests: India vs Australia set for epic series showdown in November

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2024, 4:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 extended to 5 Tests: India vs Australia set for epic series showdown in November osf

    Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 extended to 5 Tests: India vs Australia set for epic series showdown in November

    'No bags, bottles allowed inside Chinnaswamy stadium for IPL 2024 match': Bengaluru Police tell public vkp

    'No bags, bottles allowed inside Chinnaswamy stadium for IPL 2024 match': Bengaluru Police tell public

    India vs Australia: BCCI and CA expand Border-Gavaskar trophy series to five Tests for 1st time since 1991-92 snt

    India vs Australia: BCCI and CA expand Border-Gavaskar trophy series to five Tests for 1st time since 1991-92

    IPL 2024: Shubman Gill gets hugs and kisses from family after winning first match as GT captain (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2024: Shubman Gill gets hugs and kisses from family after winning first match as GT captain (WATCH)

    IPL 2024: Fans of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya beat each other up during MI vs GT clash; WATCH viral video snt

    IPL 2024: Fans of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya beat each other up during MI vs GT clash; WATCH viral video

    Recent Stories

    Holi 2024: Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar host party for friends and family- see photos RBA

    Holi 2024: Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar host party for friends and family- see photos

    Global backlash grows as mounting International isolation for Israel brings headache to Netanyahu's govt avv

    Global backlash grows as mounting International isolation for Israel brings headache to Netanyahu's govt

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Sijo crowned as new captain of the house rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Sijo crowned as new captain of the house

    Madhya Pradesh: Was Bhojshala in Dhar a Saraswati temple? Here's what former ASI officer KK Muhammed said AJR

    Madhya Pradesh: Was Bhojshala in Dhar a Saraswati temple? Here's what former ASI officer KK Muhammed said

    Poco C61 to launch on March 26, expected to feature 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery gcw

    Poco C61 to launch on March 26, expected to feature 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery

    Recent Videos

    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon