IPL 2024: Chepauk is set to host IPL final after 12-year hiatus

Following a 12-year hiatus, the iconic Chepauk Stadium in Chennai is poised to host the eagerly anticipated IPL Final. Cricket enthusiasts and fervent supporters of the Chennai Super Kings are eagerly anticipating this historic event, heralding a remarkable return to cricketing glory at one of India's most celebrated venues.

Chepauk Stadium will host an IPL Final after 12 long years.

Indian Premier League - MA Chidambaram Stadium records and stats overview

Location: Chennai, India

Also Known as: Chepauk Stadium, Madras Cricket Club Ground

First Match: 23/04/2008

Last T20 Match: 22/03/2024

Total Matches Played: 77

Matches Won Batting First: 46 (59.74%)

Matches Won Batting Second: 31 (40.26%)

Matches Won Winning Toss: 39 (50.65%)

Matches Won Losing Toss: 38 (49.35%)

Matches with No Result: 0 (0.00%)

Highest Individual Innings: 127 by M Vijay (Chennai Super Kings) on 03/04/2010 against Rajasthan Royals

Best Bowling Figures: 5/5 by A Madhwal (Mumbai Indians) on 24/05/2023 against Lucknow Super Giants

Highest Team Innings: 246/5 by Chennai Super Kings on 03/04/2010 against Rajasthan Royals

Lowest Team Innings: 70 by Royal Challengers Bangalore on 23/03/2019 against Chennai Super Kings

Highest Run Chase Achieved: 201/6 by Punjab Kings on 30/04/2023 against Chennai Super Kings

Average Runs per Wicket: 26.11

Average Runs per Over: 7.99

Average Score Batting First: 163.31

