    Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 extended to 5 Tests: India vs Australia set for epic series showdown in November

    In a historic move, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia has been extended to five Tests, marking a significant milestone in the cricketing rivalry between the two nations.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 25, 2024, 3:15 PM IST

    The highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia has been expanded to five Tests for the first time since the 1991-92 season. Cricket Australia (CA) announced the extension of the latest edition of this iconic series, with the full schedule for the 2024-25 series soon to be unveiled. "For the first time in over three decades, Australia and India will engage in a five-Test series this summer, marking a significant highlight of the upcoming home summer schedule," CA shared on X, formerly Twitter.

    The decision was jointly made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and CA, demonstrating their commitment to preserving Test cricket's esteemed tradition. "The BCCI is dedicated to upholding the rich legacy of Test cricket, and our collaboration with Cricket Australia to extend the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to five Tests emphasises our shared vision to uphold the essence and significance of this format," stated BCCI secretary Jay Shah in a media release by CA.

    India has emerged victorious in the previous four series against Australia, including notable away wins in 2018-19 and 2020-21. However, Australia's triumph over India in the World Test Championship final in London last year added to the anticipation surrounding this extended series.

    The series is slated to kick off in Perth, with CA yet to finalise the exact schedule, but the commencement is expected in late November this year. "We are thrilled to witness the extension of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to five Tests, further igniting the intense rivalry between our cricketing nations," remarked CA Chairman Mike Baird.

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2024, 3:30 PM IST
