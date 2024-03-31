IPL 2024: Why Dhoni handed over CSK captaincy to Gaikwad? Ravi Shastri decodes (WATCH)

As cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the unfolding of events in the IPL 2024 season, one thing remains certain: MS Dhoni's legacy as one of the greatest captains in IPL history will continue to inspire generations of cricketers for years to come.

Cricket fans around the world were left in a state of disbelief as the news broke that MS Dhoni, the iconic leader of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), had decided to relinquish his captaincy ahead of the IPL 2024 season. Dhoni's decision marked the end of an illustrious era for CSK, during which he guided the team to an unprecedented five IPL titles.

The reins of captaincy were handed over to Ruturaj Gaikwad, a promising young talent who had shown immense potential in the previous seasons. Dhoni's decision to pass on the mantle to Gaikwad came as a surprise to many, but it also spoke volumes about his trust in the young cricketer's abilities.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri weighed in on Dhoni's move, highlighting the importance of fitness in the twilight of the legendary cricketer's career. "This is MS Dhoni's last season, okay, very clear," Shastri remarked during a discussion on Star Sports.

He emphasized that Dhoni's ability to cope with the physical demands of the game would ultimately determine his participation throughout the entire IPL 2024 season. "You know depends how his body copes with everything, whether he plays the whole season or doesn't play the whole season, only time will tell," Shastri said.

Shastri also shed light on Dhoni's approach towards mentoring Gaikwad as the new captain. Rather than imposing his leadership style, Dhoni opted to empower Gaikwad to express his own vision for the team.

"But what he has done is that he said, I don't want to give the job to Ruturaj halfway through the tournament. Be in the hot seat from the outside, I am watching from the back, if he needs some help I'm there to help him out but I think as compared to the year when Jadeja was captain, MS will take more and more of the backseat and probably contribute just in a little way between the drinks break or something like that," Shastri added.

CSK's journey in the IPL 2024 season began on a promising note, with the team securing two consecutive victories against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans. While Dhoni's decision to step down as captain marked the end of an era, it also signaled the beginning of a new chapter for CSK under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad.

As cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the unfolding of events in the IPL 2024 season, one thing remains certain: MS Dhoni's legacy as one of the greatest captains in IPL history will continue to inspire generations of cricketers for years to come.