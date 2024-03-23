IPL 2024: Abishekh Porel's late surge helps Delhi Capitals post 174/9 against Punjab Kings (WATCH)

Delhi Capitals posted a competitive total of 174/9 against Punjab Kings, thanks to a brisk innings of 32 runs by Abishek Porel in the final overs. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, Porel's late onslaught propelled DC to a respectable score. Shai Hope contributed with 33 runs, while Mitchell Marsh and David Warner chipped in with 20 and 29 runs respectively. Punjab Kings' bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel claimed two wickets each. Earlier, Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan elected to bowl first after winning the toss against Delhi Capitals.

