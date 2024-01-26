India vs England: Rohit Sharma reveals reasons for picking Axar Patel over Kuldeep Yadav in the 1st Test

Explore the tactical decision-making of Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma as he explains the choice of Axar Patel over Kuldeep Yadav in the ongoing Test series against England at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Rohit Sharma explains the rationale behind choosing Axar Patel over Kuldeep Yadav for the first Test against England at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. While India opted for three spinners in the ongoing match, including Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav did not secure a spot in the playing XI. During the toss, Rohit revealed that the team management deliberated between Axar and Kuldeep, ultimately favouring Axar due to his impressive batting skills.

Acknowledging the difficulty in leaving out Kuldeep Yadav, Rohit Sharma highlighted Axar Patel's consistent performance and proficiency in batting under challenging conditions, citing his notable scores in the previous encounter against Australia as a decisive factor. Following England captain Ben Stokes' decision to bat first, Rohit expressed confidence in his team's readiness for the challenging series, emphasising the need for execution, self-belief, and courage.

Rohit emphasised that although England's playing style is not a concern, the focal point of the five-match series will be the battle of 'Bazball' against spin. Reflecting on the history of England's Test series win on Indian soil in 2012, Rohit conveyed trust in his team's ability to face the challenge, with memories of Monty Panesar, Graeme Swann, and James Anderson's exceptional bowling performances.

