    India vs England, 2nd Test: Joe Root forced to leave the field due to a finger injury

    Joe Root, was compelled to exit the field after sustaining an injury to his right little finger during day 3 of the second Test against India.

    India vs England, 2nd Test: Joe Root forced to leave the field due to a finger injury
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 4, 2024, 3:44 PM IST

    Former England skipper, Joe Root had to exit the field after sustaining a blow to his right little finger during the morning session on day 3 of the second Test against India. The injury occurred in the 18th over of India's second innings when Root attempted to catch an edge from Shubman Gill in the slips. Despite managing to touch the ball, Root couldn't complete the catch, and it went for a boundary.

    The England team management provided an update, stating that Root will be kept off the field for the time being for treatment and icing, with no definite indication of his return time. While not in top form with the bat in the series, Root contributed significantly with the ball in the first Test in Hyderabad.

    More to follow...

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2024, 3:44 PM IST
