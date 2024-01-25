Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    India vs England, 1st Test: Ashwin strikes early as England lose Ben Duckett in the first session

    In the opening day of the 1st Test in Hyderabad, Ravichandran Ashwin makes a crucial breakthrough as England lose Duckett early.

    India vs England, 1st Test: Ashwin strikes early as England lose Ben Duckett in the first session
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 25, 2024, 10:37 AM IST

    In the first Test in Hyderabad, England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and chose to bat. India, eager for early wickets, faced an energetic start from England's openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett. The match presents a unique challenge to India's unparalleled dominance at home over the past 12 years.

    Mohammed Siraj began with a somewhat erratic start, delivering a half-volley to Crawley, who promptly dispatched it for a boundary. Crawley continued his assertive approach, securing another boundary off the next delivery, while Duckett replicated the feat against Jasprit Bumrah in the subsequent over. Despite the bowlers occasionally beating the edge, the openers capitalized on loose deliveries, maintaining a run rate above five in the initial eight overs.

    In response to the openers' aggressive play, Rohit Sharma opted to introduce spin from both ends, a tactical move that proved beneficial. Ashwin's skidding delivery trapped Duckett leg-before-wicket. Despite the batter opting for a review, replays indicated that the ball would have clipped the leg stumps, confirming the dismissal.

    Also Read: Afghanistan cricketer Gurbaz's Instagram story features 'Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hain' song; wins hearts (WATCH)

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2024, 12:27 PM IST
