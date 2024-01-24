Afghanistan cricketer Gurbaz's Instagram story features 'Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hain' song; wins hearts (WATCH)

Afghanistan cricketer Rahmanullah Gurbaz shared an Instagram story featuring Jubin Nautiyal's 'Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hain' song, just two days after the inauguration of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.

In a heartwarming moment transcending borders and celebrating the recent inauguration of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, Afghanistan cricket player Rahmanullah Gurbaz recently shared an Instagram story that resonated with Indian fans and followers. The The cricketer, known for his skills on the field, showcased his love for Lord Ram by sharing a photograph of himself along with the soulful track "Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hain" by Jubin Nautiyal.

The Instagram story of Gurbaz captured the attention of Indian fans, who were delighted to witness the cricketer's appreciation for Lord Ram. The song, rendered by the talented Jubin Nautiyal, is a devotional track that exudes spiritual vibes and resonates with the theme of welcoming the divine into one's home. Music has a unique ability to transcend cultural boundaries and bring people together, and Gurbaz's choice to share this particular song just two days after the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony reflects the Afghanistan cricketer's appreciation for India's historic moment.

The Afghanistan cricketer's Instagram post won the hearts of several Indians, with most users taking to X, formerly Twitter, to express their appreciation.

"Respect increased for Gurbaz Bhai. But I am concerned about him, he is living in a Muslim country," wrote one user on X.

Another added, "Another Burnol post for Congress & liberals."

A third user stated, "Hats off to Gurbaz Bhai! Respect increased..... Thanks for expressing that you are also with us."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led this landmark Ram Mandir consecration ceremony on Monday, urging the nation to move beyond the construction of the grand temple and focus on laying the foundation for a "strong, capable, and divine" India for the next 1,000 years.

Millions of viewers experienced the 'pran pratishtha (consecration)' ceremony through televised broadcasts in their homes and local temples, enabling them to relish this historic moment. The event showcased diverse artistic performances, including traditional folk dances, and a religious troupe from Bhopal orchestrated a 'palki yatra.' Devotees, both from Ayodhya and neighboring cities, thronged the streets of the temple town, echoing chants of "Jai Shri Ram" as the ceremony unfolded.

"January 22, 2024, is not merely a date in the calendar but heralds the advent of a new era," Modi said after he performed a series of rituals in the 'garbha griha (sanctum sanctorum)' with the consecration taking place during an 84-second 'Abhijeet muhurta' starting at 12.29 pm. After the consecration ceremony concluded, a substantial number of invitees, including seers, proceeded to have a 'darshan' of the deity.