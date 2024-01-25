India vs England, 1st Test: Ashwin-Jadeja duo make history, surpass Kumble-Harbhajan's record

During the first Test between India and England in Hyderabad, spin maestros Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja etched their names in history by becoming the highest-wicket-taking pair for India in Tests.

In the ongoing India vs England Test match in Hyderabad, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja scripted history by surpassing the legendary pair of Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh to become the highest-wicket-taking duo for India in Tests. The dynamic spin pair achieved this milestone during Day 1, securing the first three wickets for India as England reached a total of three down. Ashwin and Jadeja's combined tally reached 503 wickets, surpassing Kumble and Harbhajan's record of 501 wickets as a pair.

The breakthroughs began with Ravichandran Ashwin dismissing Duckett in the 12th over of the match, setting the tone for their historic achievement. Ravindra Jadeja added to the tally by removing Ollie Pope in the 15th over, further denting England's batting lineup. Ashwin continued the assault, claiming the wicket of the English opener, Crawley, in the 16th over.

At the lunch break, England stood at 108/3, with Jonny Bairstow (32*) and Joe Root (18*) at the crease. Opting to bat first after winning the toss, England, under Ben Stokes' captaincy, reached the 100-run mark in the 26th over.

The opening partnership of Zak Crawley (20 runs from 40 balls) and Ben Duckett (35 runs from 39 balls) provided a solid start for England, contributing 55 runs to the scoreboard. Crawley showcased his batting prowess with three fours, while Duckett displayed aggression with seven fours.

