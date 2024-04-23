India to skip ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan, reports suggest

Reports indicate that the Indian cricket team is considering skipping the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which is scheduled to be held in Pakistan.

Sources within the BCCI revealed that the Indian cricket team may opt out of traveling to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy next year. Instead, discussions are underway regarding a potential change of venue or the implementation of a hybrid model for the event. Bilateral series with Pakistan are also deemed "unlikely" in the foreseeable future, according to these sources.

Speaking on the matter, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi mentioned the possibility of considering a bilateral series with India if they participate in the Champions Trophy hosted by Pakistan. However, sources from the BCCI dismissed such prospects, indicating that even India's participation in the tournament is uncertain. The decision would hinge upon government approval, with current diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan impacting the situation.

Notably, India and Pakistan have not engaged in a bilateral limited-overs series since 2012-13. Last year, India declined to send its team to participate in the Asia Cup hosted in Pakistan, leading the Asian Cricket Council to adopt a hybrid model for the event, with matches split between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

