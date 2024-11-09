India A sets Australia A 168 run target in 2nd unofficial Test

Australia A needs 168 runs to win against India A in the second unofficial Test. India A were bowled out for 229 runs in their second innings at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Despite an early collapse, Dhruv Jurel (68) once again rescued India. Tanush Kotian (44), Nitish Kumar Reddy (38), and Prasidh Krishna (29) made crucial contributions. Corey Rocchiccioli took four wickets for Australia, while Beau Webster claimed three. Chasing the target, Australia A lost two wickets in the very first over. Marcus Harris (0) and Cameron Bancroft (0) were the batsmen dismissed. Nathan McSweeney and Sam Conners are at the crease.

Also read: Sanju Samson's record-breaking T20I Century

India A started Day 3 at 73 for 5. A 96-run partnership between Jurel and Nitish rescued India from collapse. Jurel, who scored 80 in the first innings, once again became India's savior. He scored 68 runs off 122 balls with five boundaries. Nitish also returned soon after, his innings comprising one six and five fours. This left India at 162 for 7. Tanush and Prasidh's innings then guided India to a respectable score, adding 49 runs together. Mukesh Kumar (1) was the other batsman dismissed. Khaleel Ahmed (0) remained not out.

Earlier, India's start was marked by a collapse. Abhimanyu Easwaran (17) was dismissed with only 25 runs on the scoreboard. Sai Sudharsan (3) lasted only eight balls. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (11) disappointed in his fourth consecutive innings. KL Rahul, who opened the innings, faced 44 balls but managed only 10 runs. Devdutt Padikkal could only score one run.

Earlier, in reply to India's first innings score of 161, Australia were bowled out for 223 on Day 2. Marcus Harris was the top scorer for Australia with 74 runs. Prasidh Krishna was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking four wickets. Mukesh Kumar took three wickets, while Khaleel Ahmed claimed two.

India made four changes to the team that played the first match. Ishan Kishan, Baba Indrajith, Navdeep Saini, and Manav Suthar were dropped. KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Tanush Kotian, and Khalil Ahmed replaced them. Jurel was the wicketkeeper. Australia lead the two-match series 1-0.

Also read: India thrashes South Africa in first T20I

Latest Videos