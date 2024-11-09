India thrashes South Africa in first T20I

India secured a resounding 61-run victory over South Africa in the first T20I. Sanju Samson's century propelled India to a formidable total, while Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi's impressive bowling spells restricted the Proteas.

India registered a commanding 61-run victory over South Africa in the first T20I. Sanju Samson's century powered India to 202/8 in 20 overs. South Africa, in response, were bowled out for 141 in 17.5 overs. Heinrich Klaasen top-scored for South Africa with 25 runs. Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi claimed three wickets each for India. With this win, India takes a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. The second match is scheduled for Sunday. Score: India 202-8 (20 overs), South Africa 141 all out (17.5 overs).

Chasing 203, South Africa stumbled early, losing captain Aiden Markram (8) in the first over to Arshdeep Singh. While Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs offered a glimmer of hope, Avesh Khan's dismissal of Stubbs (11 off 11 balls) dealt South Africa a second blow. Heinrich Klaasen and Rickelton's partnership posed a brief threat, but the Indian spinners, led by Chakravarthy and Bishnoi, took control, dismantling the Proteas' batting lineup.

Chakravarthy's dismissals of Rickelton (21 off 11 balls), Klaasen (25), and David Miller (18 off 22 balls) broke South Africa's back, while Bishnoi cleaned up the tail, removing Patrick Kruger (1), Marco Jansen and Andile Simelane (6). South Africa collapsed from 86/4 to 93/7 and never recovered. Gerald Coetzee's fighting knock of 23 reduced the margin of defeat. Chakravarthy and Bishnoi took three wickets each, while Avesh Khan bagged two.

Earlier, after losing the toss and being put in to bat, India posted 202/8, thanks to Sanju Samson's blistering century. The 29-year-old smashed 107 runs off 50 balls, including 10 sixes and seven fours. Tilak Varma contributed a quickfire 33 off 18 balls. Gerald Coetzee took three wickets for South Africa.

Samson's 27-ball fifty anchored the Indian innings. He shared a 76-run partnership with Suryakumar Yadav for the second wicket and a 77-run stand with Tilak Varma for the third. Samson reached his second consecutive T20I century in the 14th over. His dismissal for 107 in the 16th over slowed India's scoring rate in the final overs. Hardik Pandya (2 off 6 balls), Rinku Singh (11 off 10 balls), and Axar Patel (7 off 7 balls) fell quickly, limiting India to 35 runs in the last five overs. Coetzee finished with figures of 3/37 for South Africa.

