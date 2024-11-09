Sanju Samson's record-breaking T20I Century

Sanju Samson achieved a rare feat by becoming the first wicketkeeper-batsman to score two T20I centuries during the first match against South Africa in Durban. 

Sanju Samson: first wicketkeeper batter to smash two T20I hundreds scr
Author
Sreejith CR
First Published Nov 9, 2024, 10:25 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 9, 2024, 10:25 AM IST

Sanju Samson achieved a plethora of records with his century in the first T20I against South Africa. He became the first wicketkeeper-batsman to score two consecutive centuries in T20 Internationals. He is also only the fourth player overall to achieve this feat in T20Is, following Gustavo McKeon, Rilee Rossouw, and Phil Salt.

Also read: India thrashes South Africa in first T20I

Samson also equaled the record for most 50+ scores by an Indian wicketkeeper in T20 cricket. He joined KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan with three 50+ scores, surpassing MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant. His second century came just 27 days after his first against Bangladesh in Hyderabad. This also marked Samson's second consecutive international century on South African soil, following his century in the last ODI he played for India in South Africa.

Only 11 players have scored a T20I century for India, with only three having scored more than one: Rohit Sharma (5), Suryakumar Yadav (4), and KL Rahul (2). Samson became the fourth Indian to join this elite group. He also equaled Rohit Sharma's record for most sixes in a T20I innings for India, hitting 10 maximums at Kingsmead in Durban. 

Samson also scored the fastest T20I century for India against South Africa, reaching the milestone in 47 balls, surpassing Suryakumar Yadav's 55-ball hundred.  Having made his T20I debut for India against Zimbabwe in 2015, Samson is cementing his place in the team as he enters the tenth year of his international career. After being in and out of the team for the past decade, he is now securing his spot as an opener in the Gambhir-Suryakumar era.

Also read:  IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Indian national anthem stops abruptly twice, leaves players confused; WATCH viral video

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

cricket India A suffer six-wicket loss to Australia A in second unofficial Test scr

India A suffer six-wicket loss to Australia A in second unofficial Test

IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Sanju Samson reveals doubting ability after failures; credits SKY, Gambhir for comeback snt

IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Sanju Samson reveals doubting ability after failures; credits SKY, Gambhir for comeback

BCCI 6-hour review meeting on India 3-0 loss to NZ: Bumrah's absence, Gambhir's coaching & more questioned snt

BCCI's 6-hour review meeting on India 3-0 loss to NZ: Bumrah's absence, Gambhir's coaching & more questioned

cricket India A sets Australia A 168 run target in 2nd unofficial Test scr

India A sets Australia A 168 run target in 2nd unofficial Test

cricket India Dominates South Africa in First T20I, Sanju Samson Smashes Century scr

India thrashes South Africa in first T20I

Recent Stories

National Education Day 2024: History, Significance, and Maulana Azad Contributions anr

National Education Day 2024: History & Significance

Pakistan chokes with alarming levels of air pollution; Multan under 'lockdown' as AQI crosses 2,100 snt

Pakistan chokes with alarming levels of air pollution; Multan under 'lockdown' as AQI crosses 2,100

Protests erupt in Banda over mosque built at Lord Ram's sacred site, VHP calls for demolition (WATCH) AJR

Protests erupt in Banda over mosque built at Lord Ram's sacred site, VHP calls for demolition (WATCH)

cricket India A suffer six-wicket loss to Australia A in second unofficial Test scr

India A suffer six-wicket loss to Australia A in second unofficial Test

Wife not liable if living with husband during crime, rules Karnataka High Court vkp

Wife not liable if living with husband during crime, rules Karnataka High Court

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon