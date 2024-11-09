Sanju Samson's record-breaking T20I Century

Sanju Samson achieved a rare feat by becoming the first wicketkeeper-batsman to score two T20I centuries during the first match against South Africa in Durban.

Sanju Samson achieved a plethora of records with his century in the first T20I against South Africa. He became the first wicketkeeper-batsman to score two consecutive centuries in T20 Internationals. He is also only the fourth player overall to achieve this feat in T20Is, following Gustavo McKeon, Rilee Rossouw, and Phil Salt.

Also read: India thrashes South Africa in first T20I

Samson also equaled the record for most 50+ scores by an Indian wicketkeeper in T20 cricket. He joined KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan with three 50+ scores, surpassing MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant. His second century came just 27 days after his first against Bangladesh in Hyderabad. This also marked Samson's second consecutive international century on South African soil, following his century in the last ODI he played for India in South Africa.

Only 11 players have scored a T20I century for India, with only three having scored more than one: Rohit Sharma (5), Suryakumar Yadav (4), and KL Rahul (2). Samson became the fourth Indian to join this elite group. He also equaled Rohit Sharma's record for most sixes in a T20I innings for India, hitting 10 maximums at Kingsmead in Durban.

Samson also scored the fastest T20I century for India against South Africa, reaching the milestone in 47 balls, surpassing Suryakumar Yadav's 55-ball hundred. Having made his T20I debut for India against Zimbabwe in 2015, Samson is cementing his place in the team as he enters the tenth year of his international career. After being in and out of the team for the past decade, he is now securing his spot as an opener in the Gambhir-Suryakumar era.

Also read: IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Indian national anthem stops abruptly twice, leaves players confused; WATCH viral video

Latest Videos