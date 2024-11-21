Pakistan massacre: Gunmen kill at least 38 in deadly attack on passenger vehicles

It is reportedly said that the attack targeted two convoys of passenger vehicles. One was travelling from Peshawar to Parachinar, while the other was en route from Parachinar to Peshawar.

Pakistan massacre: Gunmen kill at least 38 in deadly attack on passenger vehicles AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 21, 2024, 5:27 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 5:49 PM IST

At least 38 people were killed and 29 injured on Thursday (November 21) when gunmen opened fire on passenger vehicles in northwestern Pakistan's Kurram tribal district, according to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry. Among the victims were a woman and a child, with officials warning that the death toll could rise. Chaudhry described the incident as a "major tragedy."

It is reportedly said that the attack targeted two convoys of passenger vehicles. One was travelling from Peshawar to Parachinar, while the other was en route from Parachinar to Peshawar.

Bangladesh SHOCKER! 13-year-old Hindu girl allegedly raped by school teacher, shares ordeal (WATCH)

"Armed men opened fire on the convoys," said Ziarat Hussain, a Parachinar resident, speaking to Reuters. Hussain also mentioned that his relatives were among the passengers travelling from Peshawar.

The Kurram district, located near the Afghanistan border, has been a hotspot for sectarian violence, particularly between Shia and Sunni Muslims. Decades-old tensions over land disputes in the tribal region have often escalated into violent confrontations.

While no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, the region has a history of militant activity. The area is also a flashpoint for broader sectarian divisions in Pakistan.

'Can speak 100 languages': AI Jesus takes confessions at Switzerland church, leaves Internet divided (WATCH)

The tragedy has drawn widespread condemnation. President Asif Ali Zardari issued a statement denouncing the attack on innocent passengers. Authorities are investigating the incident and have heightened security in the region to prevent further violence.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

ICC issues arrest warrants for Israel PM Netanyahu and Hamas officials over Gaza war crimes snt

BREAKING: ICC issues arrest warrants for Israel PM Netanyahu and Hamas officials over Gaza war crimes

Bangladesh SHOCKER! 13-year-old Hindu girl allegedly raped by school teacher, shares ordeal (WATCH) shk

Bangladesh SHOCKER! 13-year-old Hindu girl allegedly raped by school teacher, shares ordeal (WATCH)

'Can speak 100 languages': AI Jesus takes confession at Switzerland church; Internet is not convinced (WATCH) shk

'Can speak 100 languages': AI Jesus takes confessions at Switzerland church, leaves Internet divided (WATCH)

Russia fires Intercontinental Ballistic Missile at Ukraine for first time; key features of ICBM explained snt

Russia 'fires Intercontinental Ballistic Missile' at Ukraine for first time; key features of ICBM explained

Former teacher sentenced to 30 years for having sex with 14-year-old student in car and school premises dmn

Former teacher sentenced to 30 years for having sex with 14-year-old student in car and school premises

Recent Stories

CM Yogi makes 'The Sabarmati Report' tax-free in UP, calls it essential viewing AJR

CM Yogi makes 'The Sabarmati Report' tax-free in UP, calls it essential viewing

Upcoming electric cars in India: Skoda plans to launch EV priced under Rs 10 lakhs by 2027 dmn

Upcoming electric cars in India: Skoda plans to launch EV priced under Rs 10 lakhs by 2027

BREAKING: Indian Army chief conferred Honorary General rank by Nepal President Paudel; see PICS shk

Indian Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi conferred honorary General rank of Nepali Army; See Pics

Dhanush to Allu Arjun: Nayanthara's controversial feuds in industry NTI

Dhanush to Allu Arjun: Nayanthara's controversial feuds in industry

Dhanush to Allu Arjun: Nayanthara's controversial feuds in industry NTI

Dhanush to Allu Arjun: Nayanthara's controversial feuds in industry

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon