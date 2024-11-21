Pakistan massacre: Gunmen kill at least 38 in deadly attack on passenger vehicles

It is reportedly said that the attack targeted two convoys of passenger vehicles. One was travelling from Peshawar to Parachinar, while the other was en route from Parachinar to Peshawar.

At least 38 people were killed and 29 injured on Thursday (November 21) when gunmen opened fire on passenger vehicles in northwestern Pakistan's Kurram tribal district, according to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry. Among the victims were a woman and a child, with officials warning that the death toll could rise. Chaudhry described the incident as a "major tragedy."

It is reportedly said that the attack targeted two convoys of passenger vehicles. One was travelling from Peshawar to Parachinar, while the other was en route from Parachinar to Peshawar.

"Armed men opened fire on the convoys," said Ziarat Hussain, a Parachinar resident, speaking to Reuters. Hussain also mentioned that his relatives were among the passengers travelling from Peshawar.

The Kurram district, located near the Afghanistan border, has been a hotspot for sectarian violence, particularly between Shia and Sunni Muslims. Decades-old tensions over land disputes in the tribal region have often escalated into violent confrontations.

While no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, the region has a history of militant activity. The area is also a flashpoint for broader sectarian divisions in Pakistan.

The tragedy has drawn widespread condemnation. President Asif Ali Zardari issued a statement denouncing the attack on innocent passengers. Authorities are investigating the incident and have heightened security in the region to prevent further violence.

