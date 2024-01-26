AUS vs WI, 2nd Test: Cartwheel celebration by Kevin Sinclair after taking 1st Test wicket goes viral (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kevin Sinclair's lively cartwheel celebration takes center stage after securing his first wicket in the AUS vs WI 2nd Test.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 26, 2024, 4:44 PM IST

    Catch the buzz as Kevin Sinclair's exuberant cartwheel celebration steals the show following his first wicket in the AUS vs WI 2nd Test. Watch the thrilling moment that's making waves in the cricket world.

    Australia declared their innings, trailing by 22 runs with 15 overs remaining in the day. Starc, Cummins, and Hazlewood are gearing up to bowl under the lights with the new pink ball. Despite holding a lead of 22 runs, West Indies face a significant challenge.

    Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph wreaked havoc on the Australian lineup, reducing them to 54/5. However, Alex Carey counter-attacked, securing his 7th Test half-century and forming a substantial partnership of 96 runs with the in-form Usman Khawaja, who notched up another fifty. The Joseph duo (Shamar and Alzarri) revitalizsed West Indies with a couple of wickets, but Pat Cummins resiliently partnered with Khawaja, adding 81 runs for the 8th wicket.

    Khawaja fell as the debutant Kevin Sinclair claimed his first Test wicket. Cummins and Nathan Lyon then aggressively approached the West Indies' bowling attack, with Cummins achieving his best Test score, including a crucial half-century.

    Also Read: Australian star batter David Warner extends Republic Day greetings to all in India

    Last Updated Jan 26, 2024, 4:51 PM IST
