Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Greg Chappell foresees intense battle as India set to faces England in Rajkot Test

    Cricket pundit Ian Chappell anticipates a fierce showdown in the upcoming Rajkot Test as India takes on England, led by Ben Stokes.

    cricket Greg Chappell foresees intense battle as India set to faces England in Rajkot Test osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 12, 2024, 2:38 PM IST

    Ian Chappell, former Australia skipper, foresees a challenging battle between India and England in the upcoming Rajkot Test. With the Test series currently tied at 1-1, Chappell believes that England, led by the aggressive Ben Stokes, poses a formidable competition compared to their previous tour under Joe Root's captaincy.

    In his column for 'ESPNCricinfo,' Chappell expressed his belief that India, as the home side, should eventually emerge victorious in the series but acknowledged the real challenge they face. He noted the strengthened England side and commended their transformation under Stokes' leadership.

    While recognising India's strength and the leadership of Rohit Sharma, Chappell highlighted the significance of the return of Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul, who are set to boost the Indian squad for the remaining three Tests. However, he acknowledged the setback of Virat Kohli's absence for the remainder of the series.

    Addressing the team changes, Chappell commented on the dropping of Shreyas Iyer for the rest of the series, emphasizing the need for selectors to value Kuldeep Yadav's wicket-taking ability. He sees the India-England contest shaping up as a tough encounter between two talented sides.

    The third Test is scheduled to commence in Rajkot on February 15.

    Also Read: 'Negative Padosi': Irfan Pathan slams Pakistan's 'keyboard warriors' for trolling India's U-19 WC title defeat

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2024, 2:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Negative Padosi Irfan Pathan slams Pakistan's 'keyboard warriors' for trolling India's U-19 WC title defeat snt

    'Negative Padosi': Irfan Pathan slams Pakistan's 'keyboard warriors' for trolling India's U-19 WC title defeat

    cricket Ravindra Jadeja's family controversy: Rivaba's stern response to Father's accusations osf

    Ravindra Jadeja's family controversy: Rivaba's stern response to Father's accusations

    First WTC, then ODI World Cup & now U-19 WC: Meme fest explodes after Australia beat India again in mega final snt

    First WTC, then ODI World Cup & now U-19 WC: Meme fest erupts after Australia beat India in another ICC final

    cricket BREAKING: Australia beat India by 79 runs to lift their 4th U-19 World Cup title osf

    BREAKING: Australia beat India by 79 runs to lift their 4th U-19 World Cup title

    cricket Umesh Yadav's cryptic Instagram post sparks speculation after exclusion from India's Test squad osf

    Umesh Yadav's cryptic Instagram post sparks speculation after exclusion from India's Test squad

    Recent Stories

    Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's film features many MCU Easter Eggs; read details RBA

    'Deadpool & Wolverine': Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's film features many MCU Easter Eggs; read details

    Delhi Chalo: Karnataka farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar's wife suffers head injury in Madhya Pradesh vkp

    Delhi Chalo: Karnataka farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar’s wife suffers head injury in Madhya Pradesh

    Al Jazeera journalist by day, Hamas 'terrorist' by night? Israel's latest accusations based on seized laptop snt

    Al Jazeera journalist by day, Hamas 'terrorist' by night? Israel's latest accusations based on seized laptop

    tennis Historic Sumit Nagal jumps 23 places to break into top-100 of ATP singles rankings snt

    Historic! Sumit Nagal jumps 23 places to break into top-100 of ATP singles rankings

    Farmers Protest 2.0: 'Your demands never end...' Elderly lady loses cool over road blockages in Punjab (WATCH) snt

    Farmers Protest 2.0: 'Your demands never end...' Elderly lady loses cool over road blockages in Punjab (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon