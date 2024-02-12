Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Negative Padosi': Irfan Pathan slams Pakistan's 'keyboard warriors' for trolling India's U-19 WC title defeat

    Irfan Pathan slams Pakistani trolls for celebrating India's U19 World Cup final defeat, criticizing their negative attitude towards young cricketers, highlighting the poor mindset displayed on social media.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 12, 2024, 12:59 PM IST

    Former Indian all-rounder turned cricket commentator, Irfan Pathan, responded to Pakistan cricket fans' celebrations following Team India's heartbreaking defeat to Australia in the U19 World Cup Final at Willmore Park in Benoni on Sunday.

    Led by Uday Saharan, the India U19 team failed to defend their prestigious title, succumbing to a 79-run loss against the Australians in the summit clash in Benoni. Despite chasing a record target of 255, the Boys in Blue were dismissed for 174 runs in 43.5 overs. Apart from Adarsh Singh and Murugan Abhishek, other Indian batsmen faltered in the crucial final match.

    India had been considered strong favorites to reclaim the U19 World Cup, having displayed dominance throughout the tournament until they encountered Australia in the final showdown. Additionally, the Boys in Blue hold the record for the most titles in the U19 World Cup Final with five victories, followed by Australia with four and Pakistan with two titles respectively.

    After India's U19 World Cup final loss, Pakistani fans flooded social media with taunts aimed at the Indian team for their third consecutive defeat to Australia in the final.

    This incensed Irfan Pathan, prompting him to respond strongly to Pakistani trolls celebrating India's defeat. Using his X handle (formerly Twitter), the former Indian all-rounder criticized Pakistan for taking pleasure in the defeat of young Indian cricketers, labeling it as a reflection of their poor mindset.

    "Despite their U19 team not making it to the final, keyboard warriors from across the border find pleasure in our youngsters’ defeat. This negative attitude reflects poorly on their nation’s mindset. #padosi," wrote Pathan on X.

    Pakistan had a dominant run at the U19 World Cup 2024 until they faced Australia in the semifinals of the tournament. However, their journey was halted when the Boys in Green lost to the eventual champions Australia by one wicket. Despite posting a total of 179 runs, Pakistan failed to defend it as Australia successfully chased down the 180-run target in 49.1 overs, even as wickets fell.

    The last time Pakistan claimed victory in the U19 World Cup was in 2006. Since then, the two-time champions have finished as runners-up in 2012 and 2014. However, following these successes, Pakistan has not reached the final of the U19 World Cup again.

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2024, 12:59 PM IST
