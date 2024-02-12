Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ex-Indian opener Aakash Chopra foresees Musheer Khan's ascendance beyond brother Sarfaraz

    Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra predicts a bright future for U19 World Cup sensation Musheer Khan, suggesting he might surpass his elder brother, Sarfaraz Khan, in cricketing accomplishments.

    First Published Feb 12, 2024, 3:51 PM IST

    Aakash Chopra, former Indian opener, has put forth a strong claim suggesting that Musheer Khan, the U19 World Cup sensation, could surpass his elder brother and domestic cricket star, Sarfaraz Khan. Musheer's outstanding performance played a pivotal role in India's journey to the U19 World Cup finals, amassing 360 runs at an impressive average of 60.00, including two centuries and a fifty in seven innings. Aakash Chopra predicts a promising future for Musheer, emphasising his exceptional timing skills.

    Chopra, speaking on his YouTube channel, praised Musheer's ability to play spin effectively and execute unconventional shots. He expressed admiration for Musheer's proficiency in playing on his legs and straight shots, labeling him as a player with a "gift of timing." The former India opener suggested that, in the long run, Musheer might surpass his elder brother's cricketing achievements.

    While acknowledging Musheer's remarkable talent, Aakash highlighted a need for improvement in his backfoot game, particularly against the short ball. He commended Musheer's impressive record in Youth ODIs, where he has scored 554 runs at an average of 61.55 and a strike rate over 91, coupled with 13 wickets as a useful left-arm spinner.

    Additionally, Aakash lauded spinner Saumy Pandey, India's leading wicket-taker in the U19 World Cup with 18 wickets. Pandey showcased excellent control and speed variation, earning praise for his temperament from Aakash.

    Recapping the U19 World Cup final against Australia, India faced challenges in the chase of 254 runs, with key wickets falling early in the powerplay. Despite efforts from Adarsh Singh and Murugan Abhishek, India fell short, getting bundled out for 174. Australia's Mahli Beardman and Raf MacMillan played pivotal roles in restricting India, securing victory in the final.

    In the earlier part of the match, Australia, led by captain Hugh Weibgen, opted to bat first, setting a target of 254 runs. Harjas Singh, Hugh Weibgen, and Oliver Peake contributed significantly to Australia's innings. Raj Limbani and Naman Tiwari emerged as notable bowlers for India, but Australia's solid performance ultimately led them to victory in the U19 World Cup final.

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2024, 3:51 PM IST
