DRS Controversy: Ravindra Jadeja's LBW dismissal sparks debate, Ravi Shastri offers explanation

Ravindra Jadeja's LBW dismissal in the India vs England Test triggers a DRS debate as Joe Root claims his wicket.

In the first Test against England in Hyderabad, Ravindra Jadeja, aiming for a century, found himself dismissed LBW by Joe Root at 87. This triggered a debate on social media regarding the Decision Review System (DRS). Despite raising concerns, the on-field umpire's decision to give Jadeja out was upheld after he opted for a DRS referral.

The confusion arose due to the Ultra Edge showing a spike as the ball passed the bat, making it inconclusive whether it hit the bat before the pad. Ravi Shastri, on commentary, supported the decision, explaining the lack of benefit of the doubt for Jadeja.

Following Jadeja's departure, India struggled to add runs, losing Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel in quick succession. Despite this, India managed to secure a significant 190-run first innings lead against England.

